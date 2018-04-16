RUGBY

Clermont have denied they have any interest in signing Paddy Jackson.

Reports over the weekend suggested the Top 14 side had begun preliminary negotiations with the former Ulster out-half.

Jackson – along with Stuart Olding – had his Ulster contract revoked at the weekend following the conclusion of an internal review.

Jackson and Olding were both found not guilty of raping a woman following a nine-week trial in Belfast.

But Clermont Sports Director Franck Azéma says no contact has been made, and there is no desire to do so on their part.

Azéma say they are well-stocked in the out-half department.

Yesterday, Exeter denied reports that they were interested in signing Olding saying the centre is “not on their radar”.

The Ulster Rugby Supporters Club are canvassing their members to decide their response to how the province dealt with Jackson and Olding.

The U-R-S-C has asked that their near 1000 members fill out a questionnaire on how Ulster dealt with the pair before providing what it calls a “considered response”.

Pat Lam’s Bristol are re-branding themselves as the Bristol Bears from next season.

The name change coincides with their return to the English Premiership.

Lam led Bristol to promotion in his first season in charge, and will have his former Connacht captain John Muldoon join him on the coaching staff at Ashton Gate from next term.