SOCCER

Manchester City have clinched the Premier League title.

The failure of Manchester United to beat West Brom has handed them the trophy.

The Baggies beat a hapless United side 1-0 at Old Trafford.

Newcastle have reached the glorious mark of 40 points which is the signal of Premier League safety.

They came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1.

Matt Ritchie scored the second half winner at St James’ Park. They’re onto 41 points – 13 clear of the drop zone.

Premier League bound Wolves edged to within a point of the Championship title.

A goal in each half saw them record a 2-0 victory over 10-man Birmingham City

Celtic eased into the final of the Scottish Cup after a dominant 4-0 win over 10-man Rangers at Hampden Park.

Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor scored in the first half as Celtic bossed proceedings against their Old Firm rivals.

Moussa Dembele and Olivier Ntcham also got on the scoresheet. Rangers had Ross McCrorie shown a straight red card shortly after half-time.

GOLF

Jon Rahm put his Masters disappointment behind him by winning the Spanish Open.

The 23-year-old carded a final round 5 under 67 to seal a two shot victory on 20 under.

Paul Dunne’s challenge faded on the day as he could only muster a 1 under round of 71, the Greystones native finished second on 18 under.

FORMULA 1

World champion Lewis Hamilton could only finish fourth at the Chinese Grand Prix – but that was four places higher than his title rival Sebastian Vettel managed.

Red Bull’s Daniel Ricciardo won, with Hamilton’s fellow Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas second.

Vettel’s Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen was third.