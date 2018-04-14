SOCCER

Crystal Palace beat Brighton 3-2 at Selhurst Park to move up to 15th place in the Premier League and six points clear of the relegation places.

Wilfred Zaha and James Tomkins scored before Glen Murray pulled one back for the visitors.

Another Zaha strike increased the Eagles’ lead to 2 before Jose Izquierdo (PRON: ho-zay iz-key-err-doh) hit Brighton’s second.

And Huddersfield beat Watford 1-nil at home with an injury time winner from Tom Ince.

Huddersfield are up to 15th place and 7 points above the drop zone.

Swansea drop to 16th after a 1-1 draw with Everton at home – it was an own goal from Kyle Naughton to put the Toffees in front.

Jordan Ayew (PRON: jordan aye-you) got the equaliser.

Burnley stay 7th after surviving a late push from Leicester City to win 2-1 at Turf Moor.

Irish international Kevin Long and before him Chris Wood scored for the Clarets.

Jamie Vardy got the goal for the Foxes.

Earlier – Chelsea came from behind to beat relegation threatened Southampton 3-2 in the day’s opening match in the Premier League at St Mary’s.

Southampton have now lost four straight top flight matches.

Liverpool host Bournemouth in the 5:30 kick off.

Tonight Tottenham host Manchester City who can edge closer to winning the title.

That kicks off at 7:45.

===

In the Scottish FA Cup semi-finals Motherwell defeated Aberdeen 3-nil at Hampden Park.

The Well will face the winners of tomorrow’s last four clash between Celtic and Rangers in the May decider.

===

Hamilton lost to Kilmarnock 2-1 at New Douglas Park in the Scottish Premiership.

===

Back home in the SSE Airitricity League Premier Division tonight – Limerick host Sligo Rovers at 6:30.

RUGBY,

Leinster welcome Bennetton to the RDS this evening.

The Blues could take a major step toward sealing a home semi-final with another win in Conference B of the Guinness Pro 14.

It’s a 7:35 start at the RDS.

Elsewhere Edinburgh lead Scarlets 40-14 at Murrayfield.

While Zebre trail 26-10 to Dragons in Italy.

Also tonight Southern Kings host Cardiff.

GOLF

Paul Dunne leads at the Spanish Open after carding a third round 68.

The Wicklow native stays top of the leaderboard on 17 under par.

He’s 1 stroke clear of Spain’s Nacho Elvira on 14 under ahead of the final round tomorrow.

RACING

Ten to one shot TIGER ROLL has won the Aintree Grand National after a dramatic photo finish.

The win completes a Grand National double for Meath trainer Gordon Elliott who trained this year’s Irish National winner – General Principle.

Today’s winner – from the Jigginstown stable – was ridden home first by Davy Russell at 10/1.

He looked like a clear winner before coming under massive pressure at the finish from 25/1 shot Pleasant Company who finished second.

Bless The Wings at 40 to 1 finished third followed up in fourth place by Anibale Fly at 10 to 1.

All top six horses in the race were Irish trained.