BOXING

Cashen Vale’s Donnacha Sayers fights tonight in the National Junior Cadets Championships.

He will be in action at the National Stadium in a Preliminary final, against Christy McDonagh of Navan.

RACING

‘Politologue’ has pipped ‘Min’ to victory in a thrilling JLT Melling Chase.

That was the feature at the Aintree Grand National Festival today.

Dave keena reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/dkfriday.mp3



There are few braver soldiers in the heat of battle than Capri and last year’s Irish Derby and St Leger hero displayed his trademark tenaciousness to make a winning return in the Group 3 Alleged Stakes at Naas under Ryan Moore.

Aidan O’Brien believes there is “tonnes” of improvement to come from the gutsy grey who will next appear in the Mooresbridge Stakes in early May so the signs are good for another successful season following this narrow win over Cannonball.

SOCCER

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says he’s not concerned about where the latest speculation about his future’s come from.

Reports in this morning’s newspapers suggested the club had already spoken to Napoli’s Mauricio Sarri about replacing him in the summer.

But Conte says he’s not taking any notice of rumours about his job http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/antonio-5.mp3

Premier League clubs have voted against using Video Assistant Referee technology next season.

They say the system will continue to be tested during the next campaign – with particular attention being given to improving communication for fans at games.

VAR’s been trialled in the FA Cup and League Cup this season – and will be used at this summer’s World Cup.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho’s not taken kindly to questions about how much playing time Marcus Rashford’s been getting this season.

There are reports the England forward’s unhappy at a lack of starts during the current campaign.

But Mourinho says he’s doing his best to make the most of his talents http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jmrashford.mp3

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he’ll accept whatever punishment UEFA give him after being sent to the stands in their Champions League defeat to Liverpool.

He was dismissed at half-time in Tuesday’s quarter-final second leg after complaining to the referee about a disallowed goal.

City went on to lose 2-1 on the night – and 5-1 on aggregate.

Guardiola says while he regrets his actions – he’s not going to change how he behaves http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/pepout.mp3

Liverpool will take on Barcelona’s conquerors Roma in the Champions League semi-finals.

They avoided Bayern Munich and holders Real Madrid – who play each other instead.

Here’s manager Jurgen Klopp’s reaction http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/jk-5.mp3

West Brom’s Jay Rodriguez won’t face any disciplinary action after an independent investigation couldn’t prove an allegation he’d racially abused an opponent.

The striker denied using a racist term during an argument with Brighton’s Gaetan Bong during their Premier League match in January.

There wasn’t enough evidence to support the claim.

The Football Association says there’s no suggestion the accusation against Rodriguez was “malicious or fabricated”.