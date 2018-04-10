RUGBY

Dries Swanepoel has been invited to train with Munster in South Africa this week ahead of Friday’s Pro 14 game with the Cheetahs.

It’s expected the Bulls centre will be signed as short-term cover, with Chris Farrell and Jaco Taute out injured.

Swanepoel would also need to be added to their Champions Cup squad ahead of their semi final with Racing in Bordeaux.

Simon Zebo and Darren Sweetnam will both be assessed this week having missed the win over Southern Kings on Saturday.

While James Cronin’s shoulder injury is not as bad as first feared.

Meanwhile, hooker Mike Sherry and prop Jeremy Loughman have both been given contract extensions at Munster.

While Garryowen scrum-half Neil Cronin will link up with the province next season.

Connacht have a number of injury concerns ahead of Friday’s Pro 14 trip to Glasgow.

Sean O’Brien is following the return-to-play protocols after the back row suffered a head injury in last week’s defeat to Ospreys.

The same game saw Tiernan O’Halloran suffer a foot injury, and the full-back will be monitored as the week progresses.

SOCCER

Dundalk have been drawn at home to Bohemians in the pick of the EA Sports Cup quarter final ties.

The winners of the Waterford-Cork tie will travel to Sligo in the last-8.

Derry City will host the winners of Shelbourne and Drogheda.

While Shamrock Rovers or Longford will be away to Cobh Ramblers.

All of those ties will be played on Monday the 7th and Tuesday the 8th of May.

Bray Wanderers have appointed Graham Kelly as their caretaker manager.

The Seagulls saw Dave Mackey hand in his resignation as boss at the weekend following their 5-0 defeat to St. Pat’s.

Kelly was previously Bray’s under-19 manager, and will be assisted by Conor Kenna.

The club are without a win from their opening nine games in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division and welcome Dundalk to the Carlisle Ground on Friday.

Conor Clifford has signed with Limerick.

The former Dundalk and Chelsea midfielder has just completed a six-month ban for “betting offences”.

Meanwhile, Sligo Rovers have confirmed that midfielder Craig Roddan has left the club by mutual consent.

COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Ciara Mageean finished 15th in the final of the women’s 15-hundred metres at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Gold was taken comfortably by South Africa’s Caster Semenya.

Northern Ireland are guaranteed at least three more bronze medals

Siblings Michaela and Aidan Walsh as well as Kurt Walker all progressed to boxing semi finals.