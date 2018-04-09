SOCCER

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he doesn’t yet know if Mohamed Salah will be fit for their Champions League quarter-final second leg with Manchester City tomorrow.

The forward was left out at Everton at the weekend with a groin problem.

Klopp says they won’t take a decision on Salah’s fitness until tomorrow.

Liverpool lead the tie 3-nil from last week's first leg at Anfield

Fernando Torres is to leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

The former Spain striker is in his second spell with his boyhood club having originally left for Liverpool in 2007.

Across his two spells, Torres has made more than 300 appearances for Atletico, with the club saying they’ll duly honour the striker before their final home game of the season.

West Brom have had an application to install a “safe standing” area at their Hawthorns ground turned down.

The British government rejected their plan to install 3,600 rail seats at the stadium as they say there is no changing their policy on all-seater stadiums.

Standing at English grounds was phased out following the 1990 publication of the Taylor Report in the wake of the Hillsborough disaster.

Two-years ago, Celtic introduced a safe-standing area for 2,600 fans at Parkhead.

West Brom say the UK Sports Minister Tracy Crouch is short-sighted in her decision to reject their plan.

GAELIC GAMES

Ben McCormack has been omitted from the Kildare panel for their 2018 Championship campaign.

The Sarsfields forward has cited work commitments as his reason for stepping away.

Similar reasons prevent corner-back Eoin Powderly from being involved this year.

But Cian O’Neill has been able to add ark Dempsey, James Murray and Kerry man Éanna O’Connor to the squad after they helped Moorefield to the All Ireland Club semi finals.

RUGBY

Leinster remain hopeful that Sean O’Brien will be involved in their Champions Cup semi final with the Scarlets.

The flanker again sat out Saturday’s Pro 14 win over Zebre as he continues his rehab from a shoulder injury.

Centre Tom Daly has returned to the Leinster fold having suffered a knee ligament injury in pre-season.

While Noel Reid has recovered from an eye socket problem.

Rhys Ruddock and Jack Conan won’t be involved this week.

CYCLING

Belgian cyclist Michael Goolaerts has died aged 23 after competing at the Paris-Roubaix race.

He crashed on the cobbles and suffered a cardiac arrest before being airlifted to hospital.

Goolaerts’ team says “all medical assistance was to no avail” – and that it’s a “terrible loss”.