GAELIC GAMES

Kilkenny have won their first Allianz National Hurling League title in 4 years.

The Cats produced a strong second half performance to defeat Tipperary.

Oisin Langan reports from Nowlan Park http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fthurling.mp3

Earlier, Kilkenny made it back to back Littlewoods Camogie League titles with a 15 points to 1-11 defeat of Cork at Nowlan Park.

Kilkenny held on after leading by 7 points at half time.

SOCCER

Arsenal have beaten Southampton 3-2 in the Premier League.

Republic of Ireland defender Shane Long gave the Saints the lead before Danny Welbeck and Pierre Emerick Auba-meyang found the net to put the Gunners in front at half time.

Charlie Austin then equalised, but Welbeck got the winner to keep Southampton in the relegation zone.

Celtic are now 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Callum McGregor and Leith Griffiths got the goals as they beat Hamilton 2-1 at New Douglas Park.

Franny Kiernan reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/franny-celtic.mp3

MOTORSPORT

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel has won the Bahrain Grand Prix, making it 2 victories from 2 in the World Drivers Championship.

He held off the challenge of Valtteri Bottas, who was second with Lewis Hamilton in third.

Pierre Gasly finished fourth for Toro Rosso.

A mechanic has been taken to hospital after being run over by Kimi Raikonnen in the pits.