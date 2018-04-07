SOCCER

Manchester City face Manchester United in the late game knowing a win will see them crowned Premier League champions with six matches to spare.

The first big derby of the day finished goalless between Everton and Liverpool at lunchtime.

Newcastle won 2-1 at Leicester and Tottenham beat Stoke by the same score.

Brighton against Huddersfield finished 1-all, Crystal Palace versus Bournemouth was 2-all and West Brom’s first game since sacking Alan Pardew saw them draw 1-1 with Swansea.

Watford lost 2-1 at home to Burnley.

Rangers are back up to second in the Scottish Premiership after ending their recent poor run.

They beat Dundee 4-nil, watched by Robert McElroy http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fournil.mp3

Rangers overtake Aberdeen in the table following Derek McInnes’ side’s 2-nil defeat by Hearts.

Hibernian drew 1-all at struggling Ross County while Kilmarnock won 1-nil at bottom club Partick.

St Johnstone and Motherwell drew nil-nil.

GAA

Saint Ronan’s, Lurgan are All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior Football champions for the first time.

Oisin Smyth sent over a late winning point as they edged out Rice College, Westport by 1-10 to 1-9 at Croke Park to claim the Hogan Cup.

It was more comfortable for new Senior ‘B’ champions Holy Trinity, Cookstown – who beat Saint Nathy’s, Ballaghadereen by 0-19 to 1-6.

Offaly have retained their Division One status in the Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League with a 3-17 to 1-7 victory over Meath.

Grainne Egan scored two goals and Sarah Harding got the other for the Faithful as they sent the Royals down to Division Two for next year.

RUGBY

Leinster have consolidated top spot in Conference B of rugby’s Guinness PRO-14.

Max Deegan and James Lowe both scored a brace of tries in a bonus-point 41-6 victory over Zebre at the R-D-S.

MOTORSPORT

Britain’s F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton will start tomorrow’s Bahrain Grand Prix from ninth on the grid.

He qualified fourth fastest, but was given a penalty after changing his gearbox overnight.

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel secured pole position as he aims to follow-up his win at the season opener in Australia.

His team-mate Kimi Raikkonen goes from second, with Hamilton’s fellow Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas third.

RACING

Queen Mother Champion Chase winner Altior heads the entries for Friday’s JLT Melling Chase at Aintree.

Trainer Nickey Henderson has two other possibles in L’Ami Serge and Top Notch.

The two-pronged Irish challenge comprises the Willie Mullins-trained Min, who was runner-up to Altior in the Champion Chase, and Henry de Bromhead’s Balko Des Flos, winner of the Ryanair Chase.