GOLF

There’s been lots of movement around the top of the leaderboard on day two of the US Masters (as at 5.30pm).

Matt Kuchar is the new joint-leader with Jordan Speith at 3-under par.

Speith started the day on 6-under but he double-bogeyed the first before dropping another shot at the second, leaving him on 3-under par.

Ireland’s Rory McIlroy briefly took a share of the lead at 4-under-par but has now dropped two shots back to 2-under.

Tiger Woods has yet to start his second round.

GAELIC GAMES

The date of Kerry’s Munster Senior Football Championship Semi-final against either Clare or Limerick has been changed.

The Munster Competitions Control Committee have changed have moved the game to Sunday the 3rd of June at 3.30 in Fitzgerald Stadium – that’s a day later than the original June 2nd fixture.

The dates have been changed as well on the other side of the draw.

If Tipperary advance to play Cork, their semi-final will take place on Saturday May 26th at 7pm in Semple Stadium Thurles.

If Waterford progress to play Cork, their game will take place on Saturday June 2nd at 2:30pm in Pairc Ui Chaoimh ahead of the Senior & Minor Hurling Championship fixtures between Cork and Limerick.

Again, this game was changed from the original fixture date of June 3rd.

—

The Kerry Ladies Football captain is calling for more support as the Kingdom look to turn things around for the championship.

The team Manager, Graham Shine resigned on Wednesday night.

The team were deducted points for failing to register a player and they have been relegated.

Kerry Captain Sarah Houlihan says it’s been a difficult season for Kerry.

AUDIO – SARAH HOULIHAN 1

This year’s Kerry Minor panel only have Tipperary on their minds as they prepare for their opening game in the Munster Championship next week.

Peter Keane’s lads take on the Premier County in Thurles on Wednesday night and victory could see them through to a winner-takes-all semi-final against Cork.

The Kerry Manager says the focus is clearly on next week’s game again Tipperary

AUDIO – Keane2

We’ll have live commentary of Kerry against Tipperary next Wednesday on Radio Kerry Sport in association with FITZGERALDS OF DINGLE – THERE’S EVERYTHING FOR YOUR HOME INCLUDING IDEAS.

—

There’s a game tonight in Round 1 of the Under 16 East Region League, sponsored by MD O’Shea Killarney

Glenflesk host Kilgarvan-Tousist at 6.30.

The Minor Division 2 game between Na Gaeil and Milltown/Castlemaine is off this evening due to an unplayable pitch.

—

The Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League Division 3 semi-final between Kerry and Clare will now take place at Healy Park in Abbeydorney this Sunday.

Due to the inclement weather conditions, it was proving difficult to locate a neutral pitch in a playable condition.

Therefore, both counties were asked to suggest a pitch in their respective counties and a coin toss to decide the venue and Abbeydorney was chosen.

—

The U15 Camogie Development Blitz due to take place tomorrow at Caherslee Tralee has been cancelled due to the Grounds being unplayable.

SOCCER

(K-O at 5pm)

It was scoreless at half-time in Tallaght Stadium where the Republic of Ireland Women’s team are in action against bottom side Slovakia in their first home World Cup Qualifier.

Ireland sit second in Group 3, behind European Champions Netherlands on goal difference alone.

SOCCER

Tomorrow is Derby-day in the English Premier League with Liverpool at home to Everton in the morning on Merseyside.

That will be followed in the evening by the Manchester Derby with City set to be crowned champions if they overcome United at Old Trafford.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho insists his sole focus is getting enough points to finish second in the Premier League.

AUDIO – MOURINHO

LOCAL SOCCER

Some KDL fixtures have been affected by the weather, John O’Regan reports…

AUDIO – REGAN FRIDAY

Schoolboys and Girls soccer continues with a heavy schedule this weekend, Padraig Harnett has the details…

AUDIO – PAT FRIDAY

Staying with local soccer, Kerry u15 League of Ireland side are away to Galway tomorrow.

The game kicks off at 2pm in Eamon Deasy Park.

Rugby

Both Ulster and Connacht take to the field this evening.

Tralee’s Ultan Dillane lines out for Connaught against Ospreys and will be hoping to help keep their chances of a Champions Cup play-off alive.

Ulster play Edinburgh at Murrayfield and both games get underway at 7.35.

+++

Munster make 10 changes for tomorrow’s Pro 14 clash against Southern Kings.

C-J Stander is one of just five players retained for the trip to South Africa.

+++

Leo Cullen is hopeful Sean O’Brien will return from injury next week against Bennetton.

The flanker has been out of action since suffering a shoulder injury against Scarlets last month.

That setback came shortly after undergoing minor hip surgery in January, but the Tullow native was hopeful of proving his fitness ahead of tomorrow’s Pro 14 clash at the RDS.

He’s failed to make the squad for that game, but Leinster head coach Leo Cullen says he could be involved at the RDS next week:

AUDIO – CULLEN

http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/CULLEN.mp3

+++

Back home in Kerry, the season is winding down in Local Underage Rugby,

With the fixtures for this weekend, Jay Galvin…

AUDIO – Jay Rugby

Boxing

Kerry’s Christopher Mongans will box for All-Ireland gold in the Boy 2 54Kg division.

The Tralee Boxing Clubman made his way to the final after a convincing 5-0 win over a much-fancied Jake Buckley of Rosslare Boxing Club.

The title fight is scheduled for tomorrow morning.

GREYHOUND RACING

There’s action tonight at Kingdom Greyhound Stadium Tralee with the semi-finals of the ‘John and Mary Killeacle Dowling Memorial’.

The first in a 10-race card goes at 7.42.

RACING

Tomorrow’s meet at Limerick and Sunday’s card at Naas have both been called off due to waterlogged tracks.

There is a seven-race card at Dundalk this evening with the first off at 6.00.