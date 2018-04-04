SOCCER

Chelsea say their former captain and coach Ray Wilkins will be “dreadfully missed” after passing away at the age of 61.

The ex-England captain died in hospital this morning after suffering a cardiac arrest last week.

Wilkins won the FA Cup with Manchester United and the Scottish league title with Rangers during his playing career.

England’s most capped footballer Peter Shilton shared his memories of him with Sky Sports News.

AUDIO – SHILTON

—

On the pitch tonight, Liverpool welcome Manchester City to Anfield for the first leg of their Champions League Quarter Final.

Dublin teenager Conor Masterson could find himself on the Liverpool bench as Jurgen Klopp is light on options at the heart of his defence.

Dejan Lovren and Virgil van Dijk (PR: Dyke) at the only fit central defenders.

City boss Pep Guardiola says he is concerned about the attacking threat of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

AUDIO – PEP-PM

Barcelona entertain Roma at the Camp Nou in the other quarter final with both games kicking-off at 7.45.

—

Former Republic of Ireland defender Darren O’Dea will hope to shrug off an injury to captain Dundee in tonight’s Scottish Premiership match against Celtic at Parkhead.

A win will restore Celtic’s 12 point lead at the top of the table of the table.

—

Staying with soccer at home in the Kingdom, here’s Padraig Harnett with a preview of the Kerry School boys and girls fixtures.

AUDIO – PADRAIGWED-2

GAELIC GAMES

There’s a full programme of Club Championship games this weekend and with a preview of all the action, here’s Colm Kelly

AUDIO – COLMWED

With a preview of tonight’s games in Round 2 of the Lee Strand U-14 League, here’s Damien McCarthy

AUDIO – DAMIEN

GOLF

Former world number one Tiger Woods says he’s in a much better place now he’s preparing for his return to the US Masters.

Tomorrow’s tee time is his first in a Major since 2015.

Woods has had to deal with severe injury problems in recent years.

RUGBY

Leinster’s Sean O’Brien says he’s close to a return from a shoulder injury.

The influential flanker is hoping to make his comeback in Saturday’s Pro 14 match against Zebre at the R-D-S.

He is certain he will be fit for the following week’s game against Treviso.

RACING

Today’s abandoned race card at Leopardstown has been rescheduled for Monday 16th of April with the first race off at 3.35.

A programme of races, including the Listed Heritage Stakes, will be published in due course.