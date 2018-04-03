RUGBY

The kick-off times for both Champions Cup semi finals have been confirmed.

Leinster’s meeting with the Scarlets on April 21st will kick off at 3.30 at the Aviva Stadium.

While the next day, there’ll be a 3.15 start at the Stade Chaban-Delmas for Munster’s semi with Racing.

Sean O’Brien looks unlikely to be passed fit for Leinster’s Pro 14 meeting with Zebre on Saturday.

The back-row has returned to training but is yet to reach peak fitness due to his shoulder injury.

The province will continue to monitor Luke McGrath’s ankle injury, and Rhys Ruddock’s hamstring issue as the week progresses.

Leinster are hopeful that Jordan Larmour and Jack Conan back in the fold for the Champions Cup semi final with Scarlets.

But Leinster scrum-coach John Fogarty says O’Brien still has plenty of work to do before that clash at the Aviva http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/fogarty.mp3

GOLF

Tiger Woods will play alongside world number 12 Tommy Fleetwood and the Aussie Marc Leishman for the opening round of the Masters, which gets underway on Thursday.

It’s Woods’ first tilt at winning the green jacket since 2015.

Rory McIlroy will be partnered by 2013 Augusta champion Adam Scott and world number 3, Jon Rahm.

World number one Dustin Johnson is grouped with last year’s runner-up Justin Rose, and Rafa Cabrera-Bello (PR: Bay-yo).

And Sergio Garcia starts his week looking to retain his green jacket in a group that also includes Justin Thomas and last year’s US Amateur champion, Doc Redman.

GAELIC GAMES

Mayo’s Connacht Championship preparations have been given a timely boost.

Keith Higgins is back in the panel having spent the League campaign with the county’s hurlers.

The four-time All Star trained with the football panel for the first time in 2018 last night.

Mayo begin their Connacht championship with a quarter final against League finalists Galway on May 13th.

SOCCER

Sergio Aguero has been ruled out of Manchester City’s Champions League quarter final first leg with Liverpool.

The Argentine forward didn’t travel with the team due to injury, and is also a doubt for Sunday’s Manchester derby.

Liverpool have only two fit centre halves for tomorrow night’s game at Anfield.

Joel Matip has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a thigh injury that requires surgery, while Ragnar Klavan hasn’t trained.

With Joe Gomez already ruled out it leaves just Virgil van Dijk and Dejan Lovren available to manager Jurgen Klopp.

The outlook isn’t far brighter in midfield with Emre Can a doubt, and Adam Lallana ruled out with a hamstring issue.

ATHLETICS

Ciara Mageean says it’s a huge honour to be named Northern Ireland’s athletics captain for the Commonwealth Games, which start tomorrow in Australia.

The 2016 European bronze medallist will compete in both the 800 and 15-hundred metres on the Gold Coast.

In all, Northern Ireland has sent 88 competitors to Australia, with Olympic boxers Brendan Irvine and Steven Donnelly among them.

Seven countries are interested in hosting the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Austria, Italy, Sweden and Switzerland have all officially suggested they’re keen – as have cities in Canada, Turkey and Japan.

The final decision’s made in September 2019.

Discussions will now begin with the International Olympic Committee – ahead of the next phase in October.

It’s part of a reformed bidding process – which also sees the IOC contribute more money and allow more flexibility.

HORSE RACING

Europe’s first one million pound handicap will be run at York Racecourse next year as part of a massive new deal announced today.

Mike Vince has more http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/EBOR.mp3

Capri, winner of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby last season, is one of four Aidan O’Brien-trained entries for this Sunday’s Group 3 Toals.com Bookmakers Alleged Stakes at Naas.

Successful afterwards on his penultimate start in the William Hill St Leger at Doncaster, the grey son of Galileo worked at the same track last week when supervised by his trainer Aidan O’Brien who has also left Cliffs Of Moher, who chased home stable companion Wings Of Eagles in the Investec Derby last June, along with Yucatan and Clear Skies among the ten remaining.

Last year’s winner Air Pilot is the sole overseas entry representing Ralph Beckett who sent the nine-year-old to land a Group 3 event at Saint-Cloud last month and should relish the likely testing ground should he line up again on Sunday.