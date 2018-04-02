RACING

Gordon Elliott has trained his first ever BoyleSports Irish Grand National winner.

20-to-1 shot General Principle got up on the line under J-J Slevin to edge out Isle-of-hope-and-dreams on the line in a dramatic renewal at Fairyhouse.

There were only three lengths between the top five in the race.

Forever Gold was third with Bellshill fourth and Folsom Blue fifth.

Cheltenham Festival flop Getabird has got his season back on track with an impressive victory in the Grade Two Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse.

The Willie Mullins-trained six-year-old, who faded in the Supreme Novices’ at Cheltenham, was a 12 lengths winner today under Paul Townend.

GAELIC GAMES

Laois football manager John Sugrue says there’s a ‘clean slate’ for forward Gary Walsh ahead of the Championship.

The Ballylinan clubman was dropped from the panel for the O’Moores’ Division Four Final victory over Carlow due to a controversial tweet he posted in the wake of the Belfast rape case verdict last week.

Laois’ players had received social media training and guidelines just a day before Walsh’s tweet.

SOCCER

Drogheda United’s Luke Rossiter has apologised for what he’s called a “stupid and immature” tweet he made soon after verdict in the Belfast rape trial last week.

Rossiter says he’s “deeply sorry” and has offered to donate his wages for the rest of the season to Rape Crisis North East – who have an outreach programme in Drogheda.

Bohemians are into the third round of the E-A Sports Cup.

They’ve beaten U-C-D 5-3 on penalties at Dalymount Park.

U-C-D had led 2-nil in the first-half before the Gypsies fought back to level and force extra-time.

Middlesbrough have kept hold of their Championship play-off spot – after scoring late to earn a 1-all draw at bottom side Burton.

Bristol City could have moved back into the top six but were beaten 1-nil by Brentford.

Millwall also missed a chance to go above Boro having drawn 2-all at Ipswich.

Earlier in the day, Derby ended a run of eight games without a win with a 1-nil victory at Preston.

Relegation-threatened Sunderland lost 3-1 to Sheffield Wednesday.

QPR beat Norwich 4-1.

Second placed Cardiff are at Sheffield United tonight.

The fixture between Nottingham Forest and Barnsley was postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.