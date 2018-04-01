GAA

Dublin have won their 5th Allianz Football League title in 6 years.

Jim Gavin’s men are league champions for the 13th time overall, after pulling clear of Galway to win 0-18 to 0-14 at Croke Park.

Despite losing Niall Scully to a red card on 49 minutes, the All-Ireland champions held on for victory, with late points for Eric Lowndes and Dean Rock getting them over the line.

===

Roscommon have won the Division 2 title, after four second half goals saw them beat Cavan.

Kevin McStay’s side recovered from a disastrous start to win on a scoreline of 4-16 to 4-12.

They conceded three first half goals to Cavan, but still led heading into the half time break.

Three quick goals gave Roscommon control early in the second half, Niall Kilroy, David Murray and Cathal Cregg all finding the net.

Enda Flanagan pulled a goal back for the Ulster side, before Cathal Cregg’s second of the day gave Kevin McStay’s men the win.

===

Kilkenny have booked an Allianz Hurling League final against Tipperary next weekend.

The Cats were 1-27 to 2-15 winners against Wexford at Innovate Wexford Park, with Walter Walsh the goalscorer for Brian Cody’s side.

It’s Kilkenny’s first appearance in the final since they last won the competition in 2014.

RUGBY

Leinster have moved into a 30-12 lead, with 20 minutes left to pay in their Champions Cup quarter final against Saracens at the Aviva Stadium.

A Garry Ringrose try, and 8 points from the boot of Johnny Sexton gave the Irish side a 13-12 advantage at the break.

A further Sexton penalty, and converted tries for Dan Leavy and James Lowe have put Leinster in control.

===

Elsewhere, Munster will come face to face with their former teammate Donnacha Ryan in the semi finals.

It’s been confirmed they will travel to Bordeaux to take on Racing 92 in the last four, after their 28-17 win against French rivals Clermont.

SOCCER

In the Premier League, it’s 1-1 at half time in the meeting of Chelsea and Spurs at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea broke the deadock on the half hour, Alvaro Morata heading into the back of the net.

Spurs got their equaliser on the stroke of half time, with Christian Eriksen striking from distance.

===

Three late goals saw Arsenal pick up their fourth win in a row in all competitions.

They were 3-0 winners against Stoke City at the Emirates Stadium.

The sides were scoreless with just over a quarter of an hour to play, but two Pierre Emerick Aubameyang goals, and one for substitute Alex Lacazette wrapped up the points for Arsenal.

Stoke remain in the relegation zone, three points from safety, but their manager Paul Lambert says he was encouraged by the performance.

GOLF

Paul Dunne tees off his final round at the Houston Open just after six o’clock Irish time.

The Greystones man goes into the final day on 12 under, and just two shots back from the co-leaders Ian Poulter and Beau Hossler.

Shane Lowry also has an outside chance of contending for the title, he’s nine under and starts his round shortly.

Seamus Power is three under for the day, and six under in total.

The winner of this event will secure themselves a place in the field for next week’s Masters at Augusta.

RACING

Al Boum Photo has won the Grade 1 Ryanair Gold Cup Novice Chase, the feature on day 1 of the Fairyhouse Easter Racing Festival.

The 11 to 2 shot held off the favourite Shattered Love to win for David and Willie Mullins.