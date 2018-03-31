RUGBY

Munster are through to the semi finals of the Champions Cup, after a dramatic victory over Toulon at Thomond Park.

A try from Andrew Conway with five minutes remaining- converted by Ian Keatley- saw the Reds win 20-19.

SOCCER

The full time scores from the day’s 3pm Premier League games are as follows:

Brighton & Hove Albion 0 – 2 Leicester City

Manchester United 2 – 0 Swansea City

Newcastle United 1 – 0 Huddersfield Town

Watford 2 – 2 AFC Bournemouth

West Bromwich Albion 1 – 2 Burnley

West Ham United 3 – 0 Southampton

At 5.30pm, Manchester City go to Everton in the late game.

Liverpool are looking good for Champions League qualification.

They came from behind to win 2-1 at Premier League strugglers Crystal Palace – with Mohamed Salah scoring the decisive goal – his 29th of the top flight season.

The Merseysiders are now 10 points above fifth placed Chelsea.

Celtic are edging closer to the Scottish Premiership title.

They have beaten Ross County 3-nil this afternoon.

Earlier, Rangers scored two goals in three second half minutes to salvage a point at Motherwell.

Graeme Murty’s side had been 2-nil down after just over quarter-of-an-hour but recovered to draw 2-all.

Robert McElroy reports

Franny Kiernan also reports

Darron Gibson’s left Sunderland by mutual consent.

The Republic of Ireland midfielder had been suspended by the Championship strugglers having been charged with drink driving.

Gibson was due to be out of contract at the end of the season.

GAELIC GAMES

Laois have won the Allianz Football League Division 4 final.

They have beaten Carlow by 15 points to 11 at Croke Park.

The Division 3 Final has just thrown in between Armagh and Fermanagh.

Meanwhile, Down have been relegated from Division 2, despite their 2-09 to 1-09 victory over Tipperary at Pairc Esler.

Meath’s 0-11 to 0-07 win over Louth in Drogheda secures their Division 2 status.

The first of the Allianz Hurling League semi finals take place this evening.

Last year’s beaten finslists Tiperary host Limerick at Semple Stadium at 7pm.

Limerick are unbeaten this season, earning promotion to Division 1A.

GOLF

Seamus Power has picked up a shot in his third round at the Houston Open.

He’s now on 6 under par early in his round.

Padraig Harrington’s also out on course and is still on 4 under.

Shane Lowry’s just teed off from 8-under.

Paul Dunne tees off shortly leading the Irish challenge.

The Wicklow man is 9 under par- 2 shots behind the leader Beau Hossler.

BOXING

(Starts approx 2100/2130)

Northern Ireland’s Ryan Burnett says he’s looking forward to showcasing his ability when he defends his WBA world bantamweight title in Cardiff tonight.

He takes on Venezuela’s Yonfrez Parejo (pron: par-eh-ho) on the undercard of Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight unification fight with Joseph Parker.

Donegal’s Jason Quigley faces Puerto Rico’s Daniel Rosario in Boston in the early hours of tomorrow morning.

The middleweight will be aiming to make it 14 wins from 14 as a professional.

Mayo’s Ray Moylette, also unbeaten in the pro ranks, faces Irish-American Matt Doherty on the undercard of Quigley’s fight.

TENNIS

French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko aims for the Miami Open title in Florida later.

The Latvian takes on American 13th seed Sloane Stephens in the final.

CRICKET

Former Australia vice-captain David Warner has taken “full responsibility” after he concocted a plot to tamper with the ball during a cricket Test match against South Africa.

The disgraced player has been banned for a year for his role as ringleader – and followed in the steps of fallen former captain Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft to face the media in Sydney.

RACING

5 to 1 shot Allegio has claimed the 3.20pm Cork Handicap at Cork Racecourse this afternoon