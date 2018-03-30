GAELIC GAMES

Laois forward Gary Walsh has been dropped for tomorrow’s National Football League Division Four Final against Carlow.

The Ballylinan clubman, who has scored 4 goals and 41 points for the O’Moores in their last six games, has been left out for the game at Croke Park following a controversial tweet in the wake of the verdict in the Belfast rape trial this week.

He called on the accuser to be ‘destroyed in the papers’ and said he would ‘throw the kitchen sink’ at feminists.

Walsh later deleted the post and apologised after Laois G-A-A and their sponsors M-W Hire disassociated themselves from his tweet.

After being dropped from this weekend’s game the forward deleted his apology and has since blurred the Laois G-A-A crest and sponsor on his profile photo on twitter.

Despite being left out this weekend – Walsh remains part of their panel for the Championship.

Laois won’t be naming a team to the media ahead of the match against Carlow tomorrow.

SOCCER

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says defender John Stones will miss tomorrow’s Premier League match at Everton with concussion.

He picked up the problem on England duty against Italy this week at Wembley.

Guardiola says it won’t be a long-term issue http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/PEP-2.mp3

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says it’s not true he’s spoken to France manager Didier Deschamps about how to handle Paul Pogba.

There’s speculation the midfielder wants to leave Old Trafford.

His form’s not been great – with Scotland youngster Scott McTominay replacing him in the starting eleven on several occasions http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/united-1.mp3

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s rubbishing the idea midfielder Emre Can’s demanding two-hundred-thousand-pounds a week to stay at Anfield.

It had been reported he’s holding out for a pay rise – with his current contract up in the summer, and the likes of Juventus interested in signing him.

But Klopp’s making light of it http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/klopp-9.mp3

Cardiff City have closed with three points of Championship leaders Wolves, for the time being at least.

Neil Warnock’s side have beaten Burton Albion 3-1 this afternoon, and remain seven clear of Fulham in the promotion race, with Fuham 2-0 winners away to Norwich.

Leaders Wolves can regain their six point advantage this evening, if they win away to Middlesbrough.

Millwall have kept their hopes of making a late run into the Championship play-off places alive.

They kept the pressure on the top six with a 2-nil win over Nottingham Forest.

RUGBY

Ulster have signed Irish qualified centre Will Addison from the Sale Sharks.

The former England under 20 international has played more than 100 games for the Premiership side.

BOXING

Anthony Joshua was led to the stage by a marching band in a spectacular weigh-in ahead of his heavyweight unification fight with Joseph Parker in Cardiff.

The IBF and WBA world boxing champion didn’t want to be outdone by Parker – after the New Zealander was welcomed by a traditional haka.