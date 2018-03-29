DARTS

Raymond van Barneveld is the latest man tasked with ending Michael van Gerwen’s winning run as the Premier League rolls into Belfast.

The two Dutch maestros are the third match on tonight at the SSE Arena, with Van Gerwen on a 5-match winning streak.

Derryman Daryl Gurney will get the loudest cheer of the night when he faces World champion, Rob Cross.

First up, Mensur Suljovic takes on Gary Anderson.

Michael Smith faces Gerwyn Price,

And Simon Whitlock is up against Peter Wright.

SOCCER

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says David Luiz will be out for at least another three weeks with a knee problem.

The defender has barely featured since reportedly falling out with the Italian over tactics in November.

Conte insists he’s injured.

He says a number of problems at the back could lead to a recall for captain Gary Cahill for Sunday’s Premier League clash with rivals Tottenham.

Harry Kane appears to be ahead of schedule in his return from an ankle injury.

The Tottenham striker injured ligaments during their win at Bournemouth on March 11th, and it was thought he’d be out for at least four-weeks.

But Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that Kane could feature against Chelsea this weekend.

TENNIS

Andy Murray’s return to the top-level ATP Tour following hip surgery’s been pencilled in for June.

The three-time Grand Slam champion says he’s “looking forward to getting back on the grass” at a tournament in the Netherlands, which starts on the 11th of June.

That’s the week before the Queen’s Club Championships – the traditional men’s warm-up event for Wimbledon.

HORSE RACING

Irish Trainer Darren Bunyan has high hopes of landing the US$ 1 Million pound Al Quoz Sprint at Meydan racecourse on Saturday with his star sprinter Hit The Bid.

The race is part of the world’s richest raceday and Hit the Bid will be Bunyan’s first runner at the meeting.

Bunyan who is based at the Curragh has been speaking to Rupert Bell……………