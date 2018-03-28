HORSE RACING

Pat Smullen will be out of racing for the foreseeable future.

The nine-time Irish champion jockey says medical tests have discovered a tumour.

Smullen says he’s grateful of the support around him and is very positive about making a full recovery.

RUGBY

The I-R-F-U say that both Stuart Olding and Paddy Jackson remain relieved of their duties following the conclusion of their trial in Belfast.

Both players were today cleared of raping the same woman at Jackson’s home in June of 2016.

I-R-F-U and Ulster Rugby officials will conduct an internal review of the matter via a committee comprised of senior representatives from both organisations.

They say the review will be concluded as soon as practicable.

Saracens will give Owen Farrell until Friday to prove his fitness for Sunday’s Champions Cup quarter final with Leinster.

The out-half is trying to shake off a quad injury that he picked up during England’s Six Nations defeat to Ireland on St. Patrick’s Day.

Saracens coach Mark McCall has confirmed that Billy Vunipola will not be inolved at the Aviva, as he’s yet to fully recover from a fractured arm.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy has confirmed he’ll play at the PGA golf Championship at Wentworth in May.

The 2014 winner of the European Tour’s flagship event missed last year’s tournament through injury.

It’s the first competition of the year when Ryder Cup qualification points will be enhanced.

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland Women’s Under-17s have missed out on qualification for the European Championships.

Needing a win, Colin Bell’s side lost their final elite group game 2-nil to Germany.

Ireland ended the group in third following Iceland’s 3-1 win over Azerbaijan.