RUGBY

Munster are looking for reinforcements with injuries biting hard.

Reports in South Africa claim that centre Dries Swanepoel (PR: Dreez Swan-pole) is to make the temporary switch to Thomond Park.

Munster are already without backs of the calibre of Keith Earls, Chris Farrell and Tyler Bleyendaal (PR: Blay-en-dahl) ahead of Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter final with Toulon.

Swanepoel has been with Super Rugby side the Bulls since 2016.

Cian Healy is full of admiration for this Sunday’s Champions Cup quarter final opponents.

Leinster welcome back-to-back European champions Saracens to the Aviva.

The Leinster and Ireland loosehead says Sarries are fully deserving of their status in the game http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/saracens.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

Limerick camogie manager John Tuohy has stepped down.

The primary school principal cites work commitments as his reason for stepping down.

It leaves Limerick seeking a new manager with their All Ireland Championship opener against Kilkenny on June 9th.

SOCCER

The use of a fourth substitute during extra-time of knockout games has been confirmed by UEFA for next season’s Champions League and Europa League.

Among other alterations, 12 replacements will be able to be named on the bench for finals – as well as the Super Cup.

Europe’s governing body has also clarified that on every group stage matchday, two of the Tuesday and two of the Wednesday games will kick-off at 5-to-6 Irish time – except for the final round.

The Ireland Under-17s have completed their European qualification campaign with a 100 per cent record.

Troy Parrott’s penalty 3-minutes into the second half gave Colin O’Brien’s side a 1-nil win over Poland.

Ireland will head to this summer’s finals in England having won all six of their qualifiers and conceding just one-goal.

GOLF

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open reigning champion Jon Rahm has confirmed that he will be defending his title this year.

The world number three is hoping to become the first player to successfully defend the title since Colin Montgomerie in 1997.

This is the first time the Irish Open has ever been held in Donegal, with Ballyliffin the venue.

TENNIS

It looks like Rafael Nadal could be close to a return from a hip injury.

The 16-time Grand Slam champion’s been named in Spain’s team to face Germany in next week’s Davis Cup tennis quarter-final.

Nadal’s not played competitively since retiring hurt during his last eight match with Marin Cilic at the Australian Open.

HORSE RACING

A Genie In Abottle will be among Noel Meade’s runners in Easter Monday’s Boylesports Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse.

Meade told Dave Keena that he did not really perform in very heavy ground during the winter, but he is an out and out stayer.

Meade is happy to let him take his chance in this valuable race that has a €275,000 first prize http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/genieinabottle.mp3

Impressive Cheltenham Festival winner Shattered Love heads the 15 acceptors for the Ryanair Gold Cup Novice Chase on the opening day of the Fairyhouse Easter Festival on Sunday.

The brilliant winner of the JLT Novices’ Chase will be just one of a strong team earmarked for the three-day festival by Gordon Elliott who leads his great rival Willie Mullins by €521,626 in the race to be crowned champion trainer.

The Storyteller, another among Elliott’s haul of eight winners at Cheltenham two weeks ago, is also in the running to represent the season’s leading trainer in the €100,000 opening day feature. In all, he has left five in the race while Mullins can choose from a squad of eight that includes Al Boum Photo, course winner Saturnas and more recent winners Some Neck and Up For Review. Henry De Bromhead could well be represented by his Cheltenham Festival Arkle Novices’ Chase third, Petit Mouchoir while Noel Meade has left in Snow Falcon, third in the Grade 1 Bar One Racing Drinmore Novice Chase over this course and distance back in December.

Cheltenham Festival form will also be put to the test in the Grade 1 Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Novice Hurdle Championship Final with the exciting Laurina, so impressive in the Trull House Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle, among the 14 standing their ground. She features among an entry of six for Willie Mullins while Momella and Woolstone One could yet carry the hopes of British trainers Dan Skelton and Emma Lavelle respectively. Lackaneen Leader completed a hat-trick of wins when taking the Grade 3 Kerry Group EBF Shannon Spray Mares Novice Hurdle at Limerick last week and is Gordon Elliott’s sole remaining entry.

A third pot of €100,000 on Easter Sunday is up for grabs in the Tattersalls Ireland George Mernagh Memorial Sales Bumper and 37 horses remain in the race. Jessica Harrington was successful with subsequent Grade 2 winning hurdler Forge Meadow two years ago and her impressive Leopardstown winner Sizing Pottsie and Gordon Elliott’s promising Cork scorer Black Tears head the entries.

Footpad will run at Aintree next week having been withdrawn from Sunday’s Grade 1 Ryanair Gold Cup at Fairyhouse.

The Arkle-winner at Cheltentham will instead run in either the Doom Bar Maghull Novices’ Chase or the Manifesto Novices’ Chase at the Liverpool course.

Trainer Willie Mullins says the swap was made at the owners’ request.