RUGBY

Sean O’Brien and Rhys Ruddock are back in contention for Leinster’s Champions Cup quarter final with Saracens.

Leinster coach Stuart Lancaster says the news on O’Brien’s shoulder is more positive than they were expecting after he was taken off in the recent draw with Scarlets.

Jordan Larmour is out of Sunday’s game at the Aviva due to a calf problem, while Dave Kearney misses out with an arm injury.

Fergus McFadden and Jack Conan will be monitored as the week progresses, but Jonathan Sexton is good-to-go http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/sexton.mp3

A hamstring strain has Simon Zebo rated as 50-50 for Munster’s Champions Cup quarter final with Toulon at Thomond Park.

Meanwhile, Andrew Conway is still recovering from the knee problem that forced him to miss the Six Nations.

Tommy O’Donnell is out of Saturday’s game after re-injuring his shoulder in the Pro 14 win over the Scarlets.

Rory Scannell is following the return-to-play protocols after suffering a head injury in that game.

Connacht have handed out four more contract extensions.

Scrum-halves Caolin Blade and Conor McKeon and props Peter McCabe and Dominic Robertson-McCoy will all remain at the Sportsground next season.

GAELIC GAMES

Saturday’s Allianz Hurling League semi final meeting of Tipperary and Limerick will throw-in at 7pm, it’s been confirmed.

The other semi is on Sunday at Innovate Wexford Park where Wexford and Kilkenny will have a 2pm start.

The outstanding fixtures in the Allianz Football League will all be played on Saturday.

In Division Two, Down will face Tipperary in Newry, and Louth welcome Meath to the Gaelic Grounds with both games starting at 3.

The Division 3 and 4 finals will both be played at Croke Park on Saturday.

While a final double bill starts at 2 on Sunday with the Division 2 meeting of Cavan and Roscommon followed by the Division 1 final meeting of Galway and Dublin.

GOLF

Hazeltine will be come the first U-S course to host the Ryder Cup twice.

It’s been confirmed as the home of the 2028 edition of the tournament.

The Minnesota course hosted a 17-11 win for the United States in 2016.

Le Golf National near Paris will be the stage for this year’s Ryder Cup in the last weekend of September.

SOCCER

Wales have tasted defeat for the first time under Ryan Giggs.

Edinson Cavani’s goal four-minutes into the second half saw Uruguay beat the Welsh 1-nil to claim the China Cup.

Mohammed Elneny has signed a new long-term contract with Arsenal.

The Egyptian international midfielder has made 65 appearances for the Premier League side since his January 2016 move from Basel.

The Republic of Ireland will face Celtic in a testimonial for Scott Brown on Sunday, May 20th.

The game comes 8-days before Ireland face France in a friendly in Paris.

While that period also sees Martin O’Neill’s side welcome the USA to the Aviva on June 2nd.

GOLF

The race for the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit moves to Copt Heath for the Peter McEvoy Trophy (11-12 April) with many of Ireland’s leading boys in action.

The squad selected by the Golfing Union of Ireland includes Luke O’Neill (Connemara) who currently shares top spot alongside Odhran Maguire (Slieve Russell) and Edward Walsh (Mallow) in the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit.

Athenry duo Allan Hill and David Kitt, runner-up at last year’s AIG Irish Amateur Close, will also travel to Copt Heath alongside John Brady (Rosslare) and Charlie Denvir (Elm Park). Denvir is fourth in the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit, just five points behind the leading trio.

Odhran Maguire also makes the trip to the McEvoy Trophy, as does Laytown & Bettystown’s Alex Maguire.

The Peter McEvoy Trophy has become the traditional curtain raiser to the boys’ golf season. The McEvoy is a 72-hole stroke play tournament played over two days. Restricted to 72 players, the top 40 and ties progress to the final 36 holes on day two. There are two previous Irish winners of the event: Gavin Moynihan (2012) and Mark Power (2016).

GUI Squad – Peter McEvoy Trophy, 11-12 April, Copt Heath: John Brady (Rosslare), Charlie Denvir (Elm Park), Allan Hill (Athenry), David Kitt (Athenry), Aaron Marshall (Lisburn), Luke O’Neill (Connemara).

There is a three-way tie at the top of the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit following Ireland’s season opening matches against France and Wales.

Slieve Russell’s Odhran Maguire and Mallow’s Edward Walsh emerged with perfect records from the Cardigan Cup defeat to Wales, each winning three games, and Connemara’s Luke O’Neill did likewise during Ireland’s win against France.

Maguire, Walsh and O’Neill each earned 25 points in the order of merit table for their efforts. Charlie Denvir from Elm Park is fourth in the table with 20 points having won both of his singles matches in France.

Players gain 10 points for winning a singles match and five points for a foursomes victory. A halved singles match is worth five points and three points are awarded for a halved foursomes.

Overall it was a mixed week for the Irish boys. The trip to France yielded an impressive 11-9 success at Terre Blanche. Ireland led 3-1 after the foursomes in France but the hosts edged the first singles session 4.5-3.5 and trailed by one point at the end of day one. Ireland reversed that score-line in the second singles session on day two to secure victory.

Wales captured the Cardigan Cup on home soil, winning 12.5-7.5 thanks to a dominant display in the two singles sessions.

In total, there are nine counting events in the race for the Bridgestone Boys International Order of Merit. The next two tournaments in the series are the Peter McEvoy Trophy (11-12 April) and the Fairhaven Trophy (18-21 April).

HORSE RACING

Cue Card, one of the most popular steeplechasers of recent years is to have his final run before retirement in the Celebration Chase at Sandown Park on the jumps finale day at the end of April.

Connections have been thinking over their options since the 12 year old was pulled up early on in the Ryanair Chase at the Cheltenham Festival.

The decision, to head to Sandown to bring the curtain down on an illustrious career was made by owner Jean Bishop and trainer Colin Tizzard.

CRICKET

The body in charge of the sport’s rules says it’s time for a “major shift in attitude” in the game – after the Australian team were caught cheating against South Africa.

Marylebone Cricket Club says it welcomes the action by the world governing body to punish skipper Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft – who was filmed tampering with the ball.

Smith admitted to knowing about the plan.

Cricket Australia’s investigating what happened.