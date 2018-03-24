GAELIC GAMES

Wexford are into the semi-finals of the Allianz National Hurling League.

Conor McDonald’s first-half goal proved crucial as Davy Fitzgerald’s side defeated All-Ireland champions Galway by 1-23 to 23 at Wexford Park.

The Models will host Kilkenny in the last-four and Fitzgerald says they’ll need to improve on today’s showing.

===

Carlow are the new Division Two A Hurling League champions.

They’re headed for the second-flight next term after a 2-18 to 1-11 win over Westmeath at O’Moore Park.

===

Kildare’s Johnstownbridge have won their third All-Ireland title in-a-row.

The back-to-back junior winners are now intermediate champions following a 1-8 to 1-6 victory over Athenry.

===

Tom Ryan has been appointed the new director-general of the G-A-A.

The Carlow-native, who succeeds Páraic Duffy, has been the assoiation’s director of finance for the past 11 years.

Ryan has been handed a seven-year term and says he’s ‘humbled and excited’ to be assuming the position.

RUGBY

Munster are set to be without Keith Earls for the next six weeks.

The Ireland winger will miss their Champions Cup quarter-final against Toulon and a possible semi-final next month with a knee injury.

The Reds will welcome key trio Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander and Conor Murray back to training next week ahead of their match with Toulon.

===

Ulster are 25-12 down at the Cardiff Blues in the Guinness PRO-14

===

It’s a repeat of last year’s final at Thomond Park at half-five – where Munster host 2017 winners Scarlets.

===

Conference B leaders Leinster are at the Ospreys at twenty-five-to-eight.

BASKETBALL

Fr Mathews, coached by Kerry’s James Fleming, have won the Women’s Div 1 Play-off Final, beating Marble City Hawks 48-43.

SOCCER

Kerry’s Rian O’Sullivan played the final 1/4 of an hour as Republic Of Ireland won 3-0 against Kosovo in the UEFA U19 Championship Elite Round.

===

Dundalk have the chance to move up to second place in the S-S-E Airtricity League Premier Division this evening.

Stephen Kenny’s side, who are yet to concede a goal this term, make the trip to Sligo Rovers.

Regan Donelon and John Mahon return from injury for Sligo while Dylan Connolly is a doubt for the Lilywhites.

===

Waterford moved within a point of leaders Cork City last night.

Courtney Duffus scored twice in their 2-1 win over Shamrock Rovers at the R-S-C.

St Pat’s were 1-nil winners over Limerick while Dinny Corcoran got an injury time winner for Bohemians as they beat Bray 2-1.

It’s the Gypsies’ first win since the opening night of the season and their manager Keith Long is pleased to have finally got a victory.

===

There’s at a Midlands derby at the City Calling Stadium in the First later where Longford host basement side Athlone.

===

The Republic of Ireland’s first match since their World Cup Playoffs defeat ended in a 1-nil defeat at Turkey last evening.

Turkey captain Memhet Topal volleyed the winner early in the second-half of a game where Ireland failed to register a shot on target.

Captain Seamus Coleman made a return – a year on from breaking his leg against Wales.

Defender Declan Rice was man-of-the-match on his debut while Matt Doherty and Scott Hogan also won their first caps.

Martin O’Neill switched to a 3-5-2 formation and former Ireland midfielder Kevin Kilbane thinks it’s a system that could suit the team.

===

Northern Ireland have a victory in their first match of 2018 – after beating South Korea 2-1 in Belfast.

QPR striker Paul Smyth scored an 86th minute winner seconds into his international debut.

He’d only just come on as a substitute.

GOLF

Second seed Justin Thomas is through to the quarter-finals of the W-G-C World Matchplay Championship.

He’s eased to a six and five victory over Si Woo Kim to move into the last eight.

Bubba Watson knocked out Rory McIlroy’s conqueror Brian Harman 2 and 1.

FORMULA ONE

World champion Lewis Hamilton has qualified in pole position for the opening F1 grand prix of the season in Australia.

He posted the fastest lap on the Melbourne circuit to beat Ferrari duo Kimi Raikkonen and Sebastian Vettel into second and third place respectively.

Hamilton’s Mercedes’ team-mate Valtteri Bottas will start from way back on the grid after crashing.

BOXING

The boxing re-match between Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin is in doubt – as Alvarez has been hit by a drugs ban.

Canelo test positive for the banned substance clenbuterol last month and has been suspended until a Nevada State Commission hearing on his case on April 10th.

Triple G and Canelo are scheduled to meet in Vegas on May 4th following their controversial draw last year.

CYCLING

Rio continues to be a happy hunting ground for the Irish tandem cycling team of Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal.

The 2016 Paralympic medalists last night claimed bronze in the 3-kilometre Individual Pursuit at the Para-cycling Track World Championships.

Dunlevy and McCrystal are also set to compete in the 1-kilometre Time Trial at the Championships.

SNOOKER

Mark Williams and Shaun Murphy clash in snooker’s Players’ Championship semi-finals this evening.

The winner will face five-time World champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in tomorrow’s final.

O’Sullivan booked his place in the decider with a 6-5 victory over defending champion Judd Trump last night.

TENNIS

Novak Djokovic’s struggle for form after his most recent elbow injury continued at the Miami Open after he was shocked in the second round.

The 12-time Grand Slam tennis champion was beaten in straight sets by Benoit Paire (pron: ben-wah pair) in just over an hour.

Djokovic was given a bye through the opening stage, so this is now his third defeat in a row.

That streak started with a fourth-round exit at the Australian Open.

RACING

Addeybb has given trainer William Haggas a fourth success in the 32-Red Lincoln Handicap with an impressive performance at Doncaster.

Jockey James Doyle oozed confidence throughout the race on the 5-to-1 chance, despite the heavy conditions.

CRICKET

Australia’s cricketers could be in trouble – after Cameron Bancroft was quizzed by umpires during their Test with South Africa.

Replays showed him taking a small piece of yellow material out of his pocket – before rubbing the ball – and then tucking the item into his underwear.

Bancroft showed officials a sunglasses pouch instead.

Using an object like that to change the ball’s condition is against the rules.

===

Just 17 balls were bowled on day three of the opening Test between England’s cricketers and New Zealand because of persistent rain in Auckland.

The home side will resume tomorrow on 233 for 4 in their first innings.

They’re 175 runs ahead after bowling England out for just 58.