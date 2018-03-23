CRICKET

Ireland have missed out on a place at next summer’s Cricket World Cup.

Will Porterfield’s side have lost to Afghanistan by 5 wickets in their winner takes all Super Six qualifier in Zimbabwe.

Paul Stirling hit 55 and Kevin O’Brien 41 as Ireland set Afghanistan 210 to chase.

They reached that total with 5 balls to square and take the 10th and final place at the finals in England.

RUGBY

The Munster team has been named for tomorrow’s vital Guinness PRO14 clash against Scarlets at Thomond Park (5.30pm).

There are six changes to the side beaten by Edinburgh last weekend as Academy player Calvin Nash, Ian Keatley, Dave Kilcoyne, Rhys Marshall, John Ryan and Tommy O’Donnell all come into the side.

JJ Hanrahan moves to full-back with Nash and Alex Wootton on either flank. Rory Scannell and Sammy Arnold continue their centre partnership with James Hart joined in the half-backs by Keatley.

There are four changes in the pack with a new front row of Kilcoyne, Marshall and Ryan.

Captain Billy Holland and Jean Kleyn keep their places in the second row with O’Donnell joining Jack O’Donoghue and Robin Copeland in the back row.

Niall Scannell, James Cronin and Stephen Archer make up the front row cover with Gerbrandt Grobler and Dave O’Callaghan completing the forward replacements.

Stephen Fitzgerald and Dan Goggin provide the backline reinforcements along with Academy scrum-half Jack Stafford, who is set to make his home debut in the Guinness PRO14 having featured off the bench against Zebre earlier this season.

SOCCER

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is officially an LA Galaxy player.

The American club have confirmed the former Manchester United striker’s arrival – after he took out a full page advert in the Los Angeles Times.

It simply says, “dear Los Angeles, you’re welcome” and has his signature at the bottom.

28 England fans have been arrested in Amsterdam – after supporters clashed with officers ahead of this evening’s friendly with the Netherlands.

Riot police were needed last night to deal with fans throwing beer bottles and other drunken behaviour.

More than five-thousand away supporters have bought tickets for the match at the Amsterdam Arena – where police say there’ll be a big security presence.

CYCLING

Paralympic and Double World Champions on the road Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have qualified for the bronze medal final in the W B Tandem Individual Pursuit at the UCI 2018 Para-cycling Track World Championships