SOCCER

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly played his final game for Manchester United, with the Swedish striker set to be released from his deal at Old Trafford.

Ibrahimovic has been strongly linked with a move to M-L-S side, L-A Galaxy.

His deal was due to expire in the summer, and he’s just managed 102-minutes of action this season with a knee injury curtailing his availability.

====

Ryan Giggs’ tenure as Wales manager has gotten off to a perfect start.

A Gareth Bale hat-trick helped them to a 6-nil win over China this morning.

Bale is now Wales’ all-time leading scorer with 29-goals.

GAELIC GAMES

Lee Keegan is set to miss Mayo’s Connacht Championship quarter final with Galway.

The former footballer of the year suffered a dislocated shoulder during Mayo’s Division One defeat to Tyrone last week.

It’s understood that Cillian O’Connor will be fit in time for the May 13th meeting at MacHale Park, despite sustaining a hamstring injury last weekend.

RUGBY

London Irish director of rugby Nick Kennedy has left the club after a shake-up of their management structure.

The Premiership’s bottom team say they accepted his resignation after giving him the opportunity to work alongside new technical consultant Declan Kidney and head coach Les Kiss.

Kennedy guided the team to promotion last season – but they’ve won just two of their 17 matches back in the top flight.

BOXING

Carl Frampton’s bout with Nonito Donaire in Belfast next month will be for the interim WBO featherweight title.

The winner of the April 21st fight will become the mandatory challenger for current WBO featherweight champ, Oscar Valdez.