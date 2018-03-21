SOCCER

Holders Dundalk will travel to St. Pat’s in the second round of the E-A Sports Cup.

Cork City will be away to either Waterford or UCC, while Limerick host Cobh Ramblers in the Pool 1 games.

Shamrock Rovers will be at home to Longford Town, while Bohs or Cabinteely will be at home to either Athlone or UCD.

In Pool 2, Derry will travel to Finn Harps, and Galway United take on Sligo Rovers.

All of those games will be played on Easter Monday.

====

Video Assistant Referee technology will be used in both of next month’s FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley.

The Football Association’s confirmed Tottenham will play Manchester United in a 5-15 kick-off on the 21st of April.

Last season’s runners-up Chelsea meet Southampton at 3pm the following day.

RUGBY

Leo Cullen has given an update on the health of his squad following a bruising Six Nations campaign for some.

He’s seen Tadhg Furlong return to full fitness in a green jersey, but the season of Robbie Henshaw ended by a shoulder injury.

And ahead of Easter Sunday’s Champions Cup quarter final with Saracens, Cullen has given a status update on the likes of Sean O’Brien………………

====

The contract renewals have picked up pace at Connacht.

Cian Kelleher, Craig Ronaldson, Eoin Griffin and Darragh Leader have all signed new deals to keep them at the Sportsgrounds for next season.

Matt Healy and Eoghan Masterson both extended their deals last week.

While Munster back row Robin Copeland and Australian international centre Kyle Godwin will join from next season.

CRICKET

Ireland can bless the rains down in Africa.

Their hopes of World Cup qualification have received a timely boost with the West Indies beating Scotland in the Super Sixes.

The Windies won by 5-runs after the rain came to Harare and they triumphed via the Duckworth-Lewis scoring method.

Ireland still need the U-A-E to beat Zimbabwe tomorrow, and for themselves to beat Afghanistan on Friday.

HORSE RACING

The new Irish flat season was launched today at the historic Ballydoyle yard of champion trainer Aidan O’Brien, who has been champion trainer every year since 1999 and rewrote the record books in a whirlwind 2017 season which saw him comfortably better Bobby Frankel’s 2003 record of 25 Group/Grade 1 winners in a calendar year.

O’Brien has the ante-post favourite for this year’s Epsom Derby in Saxon Warrior and he said he has developed nicely over the winter and he is very happy with him…