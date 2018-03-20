RUGBY

Munster legend Alan Quinlan remains confident the Province will beat Toulon in European Champions Cup quarter finals, despite the loss of Keith Earls.

The influential winger is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines having suffered a knee ligament injury during Ireland’s Grand Slam win over England at Twickenham.

Munster will also be without Tyler Bleyendaal and Duncan Williams.

Both have been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Quinlan admits it is a big blow, but feels the Toulon game will be decided by the pack http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/q-8.mp3

Three of Ireland’s Grand Slam-winners have been rewarded with new I-R-F-U contracts.

Captain Rory Best has signed a new deal which will take him until the conclusion of next year’s Rugby World Cup.

While full-back Rob Kearney’s new deal will also end after the tournament in Japan.

And Ulster forward Iain Henderson has extended his deal until at least June of 2021.

Connacht have signed Australian international centre, Kyle Godwin.

The 25-year old will link up with his new team-mates at the Sportsgrounds in the summer after two-years with Super Rugby side, Brumbies.

Godwin won his solitary Wallabies cap in their test with France in November of 2016.

Former New Zealand rugby union international Dylan Mika has died “suddenly” and “unexpectedly” at the age of 45.

The former flanker played seven Tests for the All Blacks, and was a member of their World Cup squad in 1999.

Mika played for Samoa before that.

New Zealand Rugby chief executive Steve Tew has called him a “rare talent”.

GAELIC GAMES

Na Piarsaigh and Cuala will replay their drawn All Ireland Club Hurling final in Portlaoise on Saturday.

The game at O’Moore Park will throw-in at 5.30.

The game will be played after the Division 2-A hurling league final meeting of Carlow and Westmeath.

The G-A-A have confirmed their plans for the League games that fell victim to the weather this past weekend.

Wexford and Galway will play their Hurling League quarter final on Saturday at Innovate Wexford Park where there’ll be a 3pm start.

While Dublin’s meeting with Tipperary will serve as the curtain raiser at Croke Park on Sunday with a 1pm throw-in.

The semi finals will now be played the following week, with the final pushed back to April 8th.

The round-7 Football games go ahead as planned this coming weekend, with the outstanding Division 2 and Division 4 games to be played across Easter weekend if final positions need determining.

That would push the football final back a week as well.

SOCCER

Republic of Ireland manager Martin O’Neill says that Liam Kelly turned down the opportunity to be part of the squad for this week’s friendly with Turkey.

The England-born Reading midfielder has informed the Irish management by text message that he wishes to keep his international options open.

Kelly has previously been named in Ireland squads, but Reading’s playoff commitments prevented him from playing a full part.

The Ireland squad trained in Antalya today ahead of Friday’s game.

CRICKET

Afghanistan have piled more pressure on Ireland ahead of the sides’ meeting in the World Cup qualifier Super Sixes.

Phil Simmons’ side were 5-wicket victors over the U-A-E to keep alive their chances of qualification.

For Ireland to finish in the top-2, they need to beat Afghanistan on Friday and hope the West Indies beat Scotland tomorrow, and the U-A-E beat Zimbabwe on Thursday.

CYCLING

For the third consecutive year Kilkenny City will play host to Ireland’s premier stage race for women, Rás na mBan.

The 13th edition of the event will take place from September 5th to 9th with stages starting and finishing in Kilkenny in the heart of Ireland’s Ancient East.

Running to a similar format as in previous years the event will comprise six stages with the full details to be announced closer to the event.

Once again, Kilkenny County Council will support Rás na mBan and lend their backing to the coveted Best Irish Rider Classification which was won in emphatic style in 2017 by Eve McCrystal of Garda CC.

Other sponsors returning to support Ireland’s top stage include the National Dairy Council who sponsor the Points Classification, the IVCA and Wicklow 200 who brand the Queen of the Mountains Classification and the national governing body Cycling Ireland.

The 2017 event was won overall by Britain’s Olympic Champion Elinor Barker in what was the biggest and most competitive field in the history of the race.

HORSE RACING

Dual Group 1 winner Rhododendron may make her seasonal debut at Naas on Sunday 25th March for the opening day of the Irish Flat season.

The dual Classic runner-up was second to stable companion Winter in the English 1,000 Guineas and then second to Enable in the English Oaks last year. Rhododendron is one of nine entries for the Group 3 Lodge Park Stud EBF Park Express Stakes.

Naas have attracted a strong British entry for the opening day of the season with nine overseas entries in total including a quartet in the Tote Irish Lincolnshire. Richard Fahey’s pair of Carnageo and Third Time Lucky have been left in the €100,000 race alongside Tony Coyle’s Candelisa and the Henry Spiller-trained Third Time Lucky.

Michael Mulvany’s On The Go Again also features among the 31-strong entry and the five-year-old is on course to go to Naas after ending last season on a high racking up a hat-trick of wins on the flat.

BOXING

Billy Joe Saunders’ WBO middleweight title defence against Martin Murray, slated for April 14th, has been postponed.

Saunders injured a hand in training for the fight this week.

The pair will instead meet on June 23rd at London’s O-2 Arena.

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

The United States is getting a new football league.

The Alliance of American Football plans to launch on February 9th of next year – the day after Super Bowl 53.

The new league is not connected with Vince McMahon’s proposed re-boot of the X-F-L, but is backed by some of McMahon’s former X-F-L partners.

Charlie Ebersol – son of former XFL executive, Dick Ebersol – and Peter Thiel, who funded Hulk Hogan’s case against the website, Gawker are among those involved.

Ebersol just last year directed a documentary on the original incarnation of the XFL, which lasted for just one season.