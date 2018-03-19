BOXING

There was mixed luck for Tralee at the Munsters today.

Shane Coffey boxed very clever to win against Colin Fitzpatrick (Ennis BC) in Boy 3 44.5kg & will box next Sunday for a Munster Title.

Francie Doherty Boy 1, 37kg lost to Jamie McCarthy (Riverstown BC) Cork.

RUGBY

Munster could be without influential winger Keith Earls for the rest of the season.

The winger will have a scan on the knee injury he suffered in Ireland’s Grand Slam victory against England on Saturday, although it’s feared he could miss the rest of the campaign.

The province have confirmed that they will definitely be without both Tyler Bleyendaal and Duncan Williams for the remainder of the season.

Bleyendaal needs surgery to repair an on-going neck injury, while Williams has also undergone surgery, after suffering a nasty facial injury in training.

In further injury news for the province Simon Zebo, Alex Wootton and Jean Kleyn are also doubtful for this Saturday’s Pro 14 game against the Scarlets, after picking up injuries in Friday night’s defeat to Edinburgh.

Wales international Rhys Webb has played his last game for Ospreys – as he’s been ruled out for the rest of the season because of a knee injury.

His club say the Toulon-bound scrum-half had surgery on the problem when he pulled out of the Six Nations squad.

Webb will be ineligible to play for Wales next campaign – as he doesn’t have enough caps to be selected for a player based outside the country.

GAELIC GAMES

Kilkenny have booked their place in the Allianz Hurling league semi finals.

Brian Cody’s side came from three points down at the break, to defeat Offaly on a scoreline of 24 points to 1-19, at O’Connor Park in Tullamore.

TJ Reid top-scored for the Cats with 12 points, eight of which came from placed balls.

They’ll now face either Wexford or Galway in the last four.

There was disappointment for the Offaly footballers.

They were held to an 8 points apiece draw against Sligo in Tullamore.

It leaves them in the Division Three relegation zone, ahead of the final round of games.

SOCCER

In the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Cork City have gone four clear at the top.

John Caulfield’s cruised to a 3-0 win against Bohemians at Turners Cross.

Graham Cummins broke the deadlock for the Leesiders on 18 minutes, before Kieran Sadlier doubled the lead from the penalty spot shortly after.

Karl Shappard scored the third late on.

Limerick and Shamrock Rovers meet at the Market’s Field, with a 6.30pm kickoff.

In the first Division, Athlone Town remain rooted to the foot of the table, they were beaten 2-1 at home against Cabinteely.

Manchester United have triggered a one-year contract extension for Ashley Young.

The England international’s deal was due to expire this summer but his club had an option to keep him for another campaign.

Young’s a regular in the first team under Jose Mourinho having converted from a winger to a full-back in recent seasons

UEFA say they’ll be taking no action against Arsenal’s Danny Welbeck for allegedly diving in their Europa League victory over AC Milan.

There were suggestions the striker went to ground too easily as he won – and then scored – a penalty in their 3-1 triumph over the Italians last week.

Arsenal went through to the quarter-finals 5-1 on aggregate.