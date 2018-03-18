GAELIC GAMES

Dublin have sealed their place in the Allianz Football League Division 1 final for a sixth consecutive year.

The All-Ireland champions drew with Galway in Salthill.

The Tribesmen led by six points at one stage but 14-man Dublin went ahead nearing full-time.

Johnny Heaney got a late leveller for the hosts to make it 13 points each at the final whistle.

That decider will take place on Easter Sunday April 1st along with the Division 2 final.

Elsewhere;

Monaghan defeated Donegal 1-16 to 1-10 in Clones.

While Tyrone beat Mayo 2-14 to 7 in Castlebar.

Those results mean the Donegal and Mayo clash in Ballybofey next week will be a relegation decider.

In Division 2;

Roscommon beat Cavan by 0-15 to 0-13 at Dr Hyde Park to join the visitors at the top of the table on 9 points.

The Division 3 relegation battle ended Derry 2-20 Wexford 3-8 so Wexford are relegated to Division 4.

Fermanagh drew with Armagh, 7 points each.

That draw seals promotion for the men from the Orchard County.

While Longford beat Westmeath 1-16 to 1-12 to move up to second place.

And in Division 4;

Antrim lost to Carlow by 1-12 to 0-12 which means Carlow are promoted to Division 3 for the first time in 33 years.

Cork won the the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A relegation playoff at Pairc Ui Rinn.

The hosts won 0-21 to 1-13 to consign Waterford to 1B.

The 1B relegation play-off ended Antrim 0-17 Laois 1-16.

Antrim are relegated to Division 2.

While Down lost 0-14 to 1-15 against Mayo at Kingspan Breffni Park in Division 2B.

Mayo are 2B champions.

In total 9 matches were postponed and may be played tomorrow if cleared after pitch inspections.

SOCCER

Leicster City 0 Chelsea 1 is the half time score of their FA Cup quarter-final at the King Power Stadium.

Earlier Wigan lost to Southampton 2-0 at the DW Stadium.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (PRON: pee-err em-eel hoy-berg) and Alves Cedric (PRON: al-vez sed-rick) got the goals.

===

Celtic and Motherwell drew nil-all at Fir Park in the Scottish Premiership.

The hosts had a man sent off.

The Hoops are ten points clear at the top.

===

There are 8 uncapped players remaining in the Republic of Ireland squad for the trip to Turkey.

Manager Martin O’Neill trimmed his selection down to 25.

They are Ross McCarey, Kieran O’Hara, Matt Doherty, Declan Rice, Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams, Enda Stevens and Scott Hogan.

Bournemouth midfielder Harry Arter is among the names left out while goalkeepers Rob Elliot and Keiren Westwood miss out with respective back and ankle injuries.

The majority of the squad will meet up ahead of the ‘Three’ FAI International Awards tonight.

They will fly out tomorrow morning ahead of the game next Friday.

===

GOLF

Rory McIlroy’s (tee-off 18:10) in contention going into todays’ final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

The four-time major winner is 10-under after 54 holes and two shots behind leader Henrik Stenson.

Graeme McDowell’s (tee-off 17:10) also inside the top 15 at six-under.

===

CRICKET

And in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers Ireland beat Scotland by 25 runs to keep their slim qualification hopes alive.

Ireland set a target of 272 after scoring 271 for 9 after 50 overs.

Scotland were bowled out for 246.