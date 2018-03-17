RUGBY

Ireland have won the Grand Slam in the Six Nations for just the third time ever.

They comfortably beat England 24-15 at Twickenham to make it five wins from five in this year’s tournament.

Joe Schmidt’s side had clinched the title with a game to spare.

Italy’s wait for a win in the Six Nations Championship continues.

Conor O’Shea’s side have been edged out 29-27 by Italy in Rome.

The Azzurri collect the wooden spoon having lost all their matches in this year’s Championship.

GAELIC GAMES

Corofin are A-I-B All-Ireland Club Senior Football champions for the second time in four years.

The Galway men have beaten Cork’s Nemo Rangers by 2-19 to 0-10 at Croke Park with Michael Farragher and Gary Sice scoring their goals in the first-half.

It’s Corofin’s third time to lift the Andy Merrigan Cup.

The A-I-B All Ireland Club Hurling Final has gone to a replay.

It finished Cuala 1-22 Na Piarsaigh 2-19 after extra-time in a thriller at Croke Park.

Na Piarsaigh had led by three points in injury time at the end of normal time but Seán Moran scored a 63rd minute goal to rescue the champions.

SOCCER

Tottenham are into the FA Cup semi-finals.

They won 3-nil at Swansea thanks to goals from Christian Eriksen either side of an Erik Lamela strike.

Crystal Palace won 2-nil at Huddersfield to take three points from a crucial Premier League relegation battle.

Fellow strugglers Stoke lost 2-1 at home to Everton while bottom club West Brom were beaten by the same score at Bournemouth.

Wolves are now six points clear at the top of the Championship after beating struggling Burton 3-1.

Fulham are up to third despite letting a two-goal lead slip to draw 2-all at home to west London rivals QPR.

Millwall’s play-off push remains intact after they made it six successive away league wins with a 2-nil victory at Barnsley.

Fellow promotion chasers Brentford and Middlesbrough drew 1-all.

Bottom side Sunderland lost 2-nil at home to Preston, while Birmingham’s survival hopes received a big boost as they thrashed Hull 3-nil.

Sheffield Wednesday won 2-1 at Leeds, Norwich beat Reading 3-2 and Sheffield United against Nottingham Forest ended goalless.

Second-placed Rangers have lost 1-nil at home to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.

Aberdeen are now just two points behind them after beating Dundee by the same score.

Hearts thrashed struggling Partick 3-nil.

Bottom side Ross County drew 2-all with Hamilton.

West Ham vice-chairperson Karren Brady has apologised for the club’s chaotic season on and off the field.

She admits changes need to be made at the London Stadium – after ugly scenes in last weekend’s defeat to Burnley.

There were four separate pitch invasions and fans turned on the hierarchy.

Writing in The Sun, Brady says the board takes “full responsibility” for their predicament – and says supporters must come together to help fight against dropping out of the Premier League.

Wales have had four players withdraw from the squad for the forthcoming China Cup.

Joe Ledley, Ethan Ampadu, Tom Lawrence and Neil Taylor have all pulled out following recent injuries.

New boss Ryan Giggs has called in Sunderland defender Adam Matthews.

Wales take on hosts China on Thursday and either Uruguay or the Czech Republic the following Monday.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he’s “extremely happy” Video Assistant Referees will be used at this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

The idea was officially approved at a meeting of the FIFA Council in Colombia last night.

Trials of the technology in England, Germany and Italy have seen some controversial moments – but Infantino believes “we need to live with the times”.

BOXING

Joe Ward continued his 100 per cent to the new World Series of Boxing season.

The European light-heavyweight champion got the better of Bulgaria’s Olympic Youth champion Blagoy Naydenov on all of the judges’ scorecards.

Ward’s British Lionhearts team beat Italia Thunder 4-1 in Milan to consolidate second place in the standings, behind French Fighting Roosters.

Two-time Olympian Michael Conlan looks to make it six wins from six as a professional tonight.

One year after making his debut in New York, the former amateur world champion takes on Hungary’s David Berna at Madison Square Garden’sTheatre Club.

Berna has won 15 of his 17 previous fights.

While Portlaoise’s T-J Doheny will warm up for his I-B-F super-bantamweight world title bout with an eight round contest against Mike Oliver in Boston tonight.

RACING

There will be a morning inspection at Navan tomorrow morning due to the threat of snow.

The course is currently raceable with the ground described as heavy.