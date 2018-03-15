RUGBY

Marius van der Westhuizen has been stood down as an assistant referee for Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with England at Twickenham.

Van Der Westhuizen trained with the England squad earlier this week.

In a statement, World Rugby say the South African official should not have been involved in England sessions.

Officials are allowed train with teams, once they’re not directly involved in one of their matches.

Nigel Owens will replace Van Der Westhuizen as the second assistant referee for Saturday’s game.

Mike Sherry is back in the Munster team as one of six changes for tomorrow’s rearranged Pro 14 match against Edinburgh at Murrayfield.

The hooker has recovered from a long term back injury to make his first league start since April 2016.

Kerry’s JJ Hanrahan starts at out half.

Tommy O’Donnell is set to come off the bench for his first appearance since suffering a shoulder injury on New Year’s Day.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Darren Sweetnam, Sammy Arnold, Rory Scannell, Alex Wootton; JJ Hanrahan, James Hart; James Cronin, Mike Sherry, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Billy Holland (C); Jack O’Donoghue, Conor Oliver, Robin Copeland.

Replacements: Kevin O’Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne, Brian Scott, Darren O’Shea, Tommy O’Donnell, Jack Stafford, Bill Johnston, Dan Goggin.