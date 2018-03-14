SOCCER

Tottenham have confirmed that Harry Kane’s ankle injury is not as bad as first feared.

The striker was substituted in Spurs’ 4-1 win at Bournemouth on Sunday, raising concerns he could miss the rest of the season.

But the club say he should resume first team training next month, confirming Kane has suffered lateral ankle ligament damage.

Everton have confirmed Gylfi Sigurdsson’s season is all but over.

The Icelandic international will be out for six to eight weeks having suffered a knee injury, during Saturday’s game against Brighton.

He may not return for his club before May, but looks set to recover in time to feature at the World Cup in June.

RUGBY

England captain Dylan Hartley has been passed fit for Saturday’s clash with Ireland at Twickenham.

The hooker’s recovered from a calf injury which ruled him out of their defeat to France.

It’s also been confirmed that wing Elliot Daly will be available having overcome a foot problem.

====

Connacht have tied another of their key players to a new contract.

Winger Matt Healy will stay with the province until at least the summer of 2020.

Healy is Connacht’s record try-scorer, crossing the whitewash 44-times in 104 appearances to date.

His commitment follows that of back row Eoghan Masterson yesterday.