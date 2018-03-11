GAA

Dublin made it 5 wins from 5 in the Allianz League and gained some semblance of revenge on Kerry.

The Kindgom dethroned the Boys in Blue in their last meeting at Croke Park, when they won the 2017 Allianz League final.

Today the Dubs emerged victories winning on a scoreline of Dublin 2-17 Kerry 0-11

===

Limerick have secured promotion to Division 1A of the Allianz Hurling League after an incredible comeback.

The Munster men were 8 points down at half-time before going on to win by 2-18 to 1-19.

Tipperary’s 1-24 to 1-21 over Cork condemned the Rebels to the relegation play-off.

Waterford’s 1-23 to 1-20 win over Clare wasnt enough to spare them a place in the play-off, where they’ll face the Rebels.

Elsewhere, Kilkenny grinded out a 0-22 to 0-19 win over Wexford.

===

Dublin beat Laois by 3-23 to 0-17 to secure their place in the quarter-finals of the Allianz League.

A very late goal for Antrim earned them a 2-21 to 2-18 win over Offaly. Nigel Elliott got the goal.

Laois will face Antrim in the 1B relegation playoff

The full line-up for the quarter-finals is…

Tipperary v Dublin

Kilkenny v Offaly

Wexford v Galway

Clare v Limerick

SOCCER

Arsenal bounced back from three straight Premier League defeats.

They beat Watford 3-0 at the Emirates

Shkodran Mustafi, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Henrikh Mkhitaryan got the Gunners goals.

===

Tottenham are being held 1-all at Bournemouth going into the second half.

Junior Stanislas got the goal for the Cherries.

Delli Ali’s goal brought the sides level.

===

Celtic have the bragging rights once again after a compelling Old Firm derby.

The Scottish Premiership leaders came from behind to win 3-2 at Rangers – despite being reduced to ten men in the second half.

Odsonne Edouard was the hero, he came off the bench to get the winner.

Robert McElroy reports http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/Robert-McElroy-.mp3

===

The East Midlands derby was an anti-climax

Nottingham Forest and Derby County played out a 0-0 draw.

===

Here at home, Drogheda finally kicked off their campaign in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

They currently lead Athlone Town 6-0.

RUGBY

It’s advantage Wales at the Principality Stadium where they lead Italy 24-7 in the Six Nations.

Hadleigh Parkes and George North got the Wales tries.

Matteo Minozzi crossed the line for the Azzuri.

===

The Irish women’s team have lost their second game in the Six Nations.

A penalty try and a 5 pointer from Paula Fitzpatrick were not been enough for Ireland who lost by 15-12.

===