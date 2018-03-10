RUGBY

Ireland have beaten Scotland 28-8 at the Aviva Stadium, taking a huge step towards securing the Six Nations title by this evening.

Jacob Stockdale went over for two tries in the first half, with Conor Murray and Sean Cronin adding two more tries in the second half, to secure the bonus point.

Scotland’s try came from Blair Kinghorn in the second half.

Ireland will now claim their third title in five years, if England fail to claim a bonus point victory away to France this evening.

SOCCER

It’s full time in the day’s 3pm Premier League games.

The full time scores are:

Everton 2 – 0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Huddersfield Town 0 – 0 Swansea City

Newcastle United 3 – 0 Southampton

West Bromwich Albion 1 – 4 Leicester City

West Ham United 0 – 3 Burnley

The late game sees Chelsea welcome Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge from 5.30pm.

Earlier, Manchester United took a big step towards securing a top four spot in the Premier League.

They beat arch rivals Liverpool 2-1 at Old Trafford, thanks to two Marcus Rashford strikes in the first half.

An Eric Bailly own goal in the second half kept Liverpool in it.

But United held firm to claim the 3 points.

===

GOLF

Shane Lowry tees off shortly for his third round at the Valspar Championship on the PGA Tour.

He is five shots off the lead at one-under par.

Graeme McDowell is level par with one to play.

Corey Connors leads at six-under with Tiger Woods four-under after 36-holes.

===================

CRICKET



Ireland have lost their ICC cricket World Cup qualifier against the West Indies by 52 runs.

Rovman Powell scored his first century, as the Windies set a target of 257.

But Ireland were bowled out for 205.

It’s Ireland’s first defeat in their qualifying group.

===============

GAELIC GAMES

Action this evening in Division One of the Allianz Football League, with Tyrone hosting Donegal in Omagh at 7pm.

At the same time it’s Cavan against Down in Division Two.

There’s also a Division Three Ulster derby between Armagh at Derry while it’s a 3pm start for the clash of strugglers Wexford and Offaly in Enniscorthy.

In Division Four – it’s Limerick against Waterford and Carlow versus Wicklow.

In Division Two A of the Hurling this lunchtime, London host Kildare.

==============

RACING

Pairofbrowneyes has taken the feature race at Gowran Park today, the Leinster National Handicap Chase.

The 9 to 2 shot came in ahead of Space Cadet at 11 to 2 and Glencairn View at 8 to 1.

===============

BOXING

(From approx 0200 Sun)

Scott Quigg has missed the chance to win another world title – before even getting in the ring.

The former WBA super-bantamweight champion’s failed to make the weight for his clash with Mexico’s Oscar Valdez.

It means the Mexican’s WBO featherweight belt won’t be contested when they fight in California in the early hours of tomorrow morning.