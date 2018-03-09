SOCCER

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s been fined 20-thousand-pounds for wearing a yellow ribbon during matches in support of imprisoned Catalan politicians.

He’s also been warned about his conduct.

The Football Association deems it a political symbol – but Guardiola says they don’t understand it properly.

It’s despite UEFA allowing him to wear it in European competitions – as it’s not regarded as offensive.

RUGBY

Les Kiss has been appointed the new head coach of London Irish, while Declan Kidney joins the club as a technical consultant.

The appointments have reunited the coaching team that won the Grand Slam for Ireland in 2009.

The pair join the Aviva Premiership club with immediate effect.

Kidney and Kiss have each signed three-year deals which will remain in place regardless of whether the club are relegated this season.

Connacht and the IRFU have confirmed that Academy players Cillian Gallagher, Conan O’Donnell and Peter Claffey have all signed senior professional contracts with the province for the 2018/19 season.

GOLF

The second round of the Indian Open will need to be finished off tomorrow – after play was suspended over bad light in New Delhi.

Darren Clarke completed his second round prior to the suspension and sits on 1 over par.

Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo holds a 4 shot lead on 11 under.

BASKETBALL

Head coach of NUIG Mystics, Mike Murray, has this week been appointed to the backroom team of Pete Strickland’s Ireland Senior men’s team.

Murray – who is originally from Mayo but now lives in Galway – has been appointed as team manager for the squad, who are currently preparing for the FIBA European Championship for Small Countries, which will take place in San Marino this June.

Speaking about the news, Mike said: “It’s a real honour to be appointed as team manager for the Ireland Senior men’s team and I’m really looking forward to working with Pete, Ioannis [Liapakis] and the rest of the team in the coming months. Preparing for European Championships is very exciting and I’m extremely honoured to be part of it all.”

Coach Strickland added: “We are ecstatic to have Mike join us as our team manager for this championship season. Mike has been dedicated and devoted to the game of basketball as a stalwart player, a successful coach and a caring administrator. I’ve no doubt that his involvement with our senior men’s squad will enhance all that we do.”

GAELIC GAMES

Dublin hurling boss Pat Gilroy has named his starting 15 ahead of his sides crucial game against Laois in Division 1B of the National Hurling League this Sunday.

Two changes have been made to the side which fell to defeat against Galway.

Johnny McCaffrey has been named to start at wing back, while Donal Burke returns to the half forward line.

HORSE RACING

2014 Champion Hurdle winner Jezki may not have the festival in his sights next week, but Jessica Harrington’s star took advantage of a good opportunity to win the Leopardstown Classic Trials Day April 14th Hurdle today.

Owned by JP McManus, Jezki was winning under Barry Geraghty, who was also in the plate when the gelding won the Champion Hurdle.