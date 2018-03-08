RUGBY

Garry Ringrose and the fit-again Tadhg Furlong come into the Ireland side for Saturday’s crunch Six Nations meeting with Scotland.

They replace the injured Chris Farrell and Andrew Porter, who drops to the bench.

They’re the only two alterations to the starting fifteen from the win over Wales.

Iain Henderson, Jordan Larmour and Jordi Murphy join Porter among the replacements.

Schmidt is pleased with the variety his side have shown throughout the tournament.

Schmidt says he’ll keep a close eye on Sean O’Brien tomorrow night.

The back row makes his return from injury, and will captain Leinster in their Pro 14 meeting with Scarlets.

It’s O’Brien’s first appearance since picking up a hip injury before Christmas, and he could be in line to feature against England at Twickenham.

SOCCER

Martin O’Neill has hit out at what he’s called the unexpected nature of his Northern Ireland counterpart’s comments earlier this week.

Michael O’Neill claimed the FAI had made a habit of poaching Catholic players from Northern Ireland.

Players born in the North can play for the Republic as a result of the Good Friday Agreement.

But Martin O’Neill says he has never poached a senior player from Northern Ireland, and says Michael O’Neill should leave religion out of any such conversations.

There’s a rejuvinated look to Martin O’Neill’s Republic of Ireland squad for this month’s friendly with Turkey on March 23rd.

The manager has called up five players for the first time, while Shane Long is the only player in the 30-man panel over 30.

Captain Seamus Coleman returns after nearly a year out with a broken leg.

Arsenal are looking to arrest a run of four straight defeats when they take on AC Milan at the San Siro at 6 this evening in the last-16 of the Europa League.

GAELIC GAMES

A busy weekend of GAA action will get underway in the Kingdom with the rescheduled final of the Corn Ui Mhuiri.

Last year’s beaten finalists Tralee CBS will meet Pobal Scoil Corca Dhuibhne who haven’t won the competition since 2015.

Pobail Scoil Corca Dhuibhne scored 3-11 in the semi-final to end St. Brendan’s reign.

Ahead of the clash, Corca Dhuibhne Manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice says he has close-to-a-full-panel to choose from…

The Corn Uí Mhuirí final is to be played on Saturday in Fitzgerald’s Stadium with a 1 o’clock throw in. Tune in to Radio Kerry’s Weekend Sport for the full-time report.

Johnathan Griffin has been fully reinstated as Manager of the Kerry Ladies Minor Football team.

The announcement comes after narrowly winning his appeal against his sacking by 24 votes to 23 at a Kerry County board meeting last night.

Griffin contested the decision of his sacking after being informed by executive members via email that his contract had been terminated.

Meanwhile, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association have organised club forums in both Kerry and Waterford arising from concerns expressed about the financial administration in both counties.

Facilitated by strategic planning and implementation consultants Pinta, the Kerry meeting takes place tomorrow evening.

The LGFA took the decision to organise the forum in Kerry instead of launching an investigation after being contacted by a number of clubs in the county.

This evening in the Suits Select U – 14 Tralee Town League:

Div 1 Austin Stacks v Ballymac

Div 3 Austin Stacks B v Ballymac B.

Both games are at 5:30 in Connolly Park.

BASKETBALL

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors will be hoping that they can keep the dream alive this evening

They are in Inchicore to take-on Black Amber Templeogue in a hugely-anticipated Superleague clash.

Tralee must win to keep the race to the title in their control, otherwise, they will need Killester and UCD to lose on out one of their games this weekend.

Tralee will play their second game of the week at home on Saturday against Belfast Star.

There’s a cancellation to one Juvenile fixture this evening – the Under 16 Boys game between Cougars and Gneeveguilla is off.

BADMINTON

Glenbeigh’s Jack O’Shea and Rory O’Connor are set to face Ciaran Buckley and Ryan Harkin from Cork in the Munster 40×20 Junior A Doubles Final tonight at 7.30 in Ballydesmond.

COMMUNITY GAMES

Following the bad weather, Community Games returns this weekend…

Neilus Collins has the preview

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is struggling on 3-over par with three holes to play in the opening round of the Valspar Championship.

Seamus Power is 5-over with seven left of his first round.

Padraig Harrington, Shane Lowry and Graeme McDowell all go out within the hour, as does Tiger Woods.

The early lead in Florida is held jointly by Canadian, Corey Conners on 5-under par.

RACING

Ruby Walsh has made a winning return to the saddle.

He steered 11-to-8 favourite Lareena to victory in the 2-mile Maiden Hurdle at Thurles this afternoon.

The race was Walsh’s first in four-months after he broke his leg in November.