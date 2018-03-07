Rugby

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend says he’s rewarding his players for their performances – after only making one change for their Six Nations match with Ireland at the Aviva.

They recovered from a heavy opening defeat by Wales to win against France and England.

Edinburgh’s Blair Kinghorn will make his first start – replacing injured winger Tommy Seymour.

Townsend says that was a late decision.

Joe Schmidt names his Ireland side tomorrow.

Taulupe Faletau (pron: tal-oo-pay falet-ow) will captain the Wales side for the first time in Sunday’s Six Nations match with Italy in Cardiff.

Scarlets flanker James Davies will make his Test debut – in one of ten changes from their defeat to Ireland at the Aviva.

George North is included – after a week where his commitment to club side Northampton’s been questioned.

Ireland play Scotland in the Women’s Six Nations in Donnybrook on Sunday and Kerry’s Ciara Griffin captains the home team which shows two changes from the one that impressively beat Wales a fortnight ago.

Hooker Cliodhna Moloney replaces Kerry’s Ciara O’Connor in the front row.

While Hannah Tyrell replaces Claire McLaughlin on the wing.

Both Ashleigh Baxter and Louise Galvin are named on the bench.

The IRFU are to present over 100 former women’s players with international caps.

Players who represented Ireland before the 2006 merger of the I-W-R-F-U and the I-R-F-U had until now gone without physical recognition of their Ireland appearances.

But Irish Rugby will present caps to players who lined out for Ireland between 1993 and 2006 at the Ireland – Scotland team dinner on Sunday.

Gaelic games

Kerry and Westmeath will both have full-strength side’s going in to this weekend’s crucial Allianz Hurling League game in Mullingar.

A win for the Kingdom will see go into second on the table.

Throw-in is at 1pm on Sunday.

It’s a big weekend ahead in Kerry club football as the county league makes its return.

Colm Kelly has the opening round preview…

There will be a Kerry Ladies Football County Board meeting in the Rose Hotel, Tralee at 8 this evening.

It’s understood a discussion will take place in relation to the minor team management.

Kerry’s fixture with Wicklow in Division 3 of the Littlewoods Ireland National Camogie League has been cancelled.

Wicklow have withdrawn from the competition, leaving just four teams left in the division.

And staying with Camogie, Kerry-native Richie Hartnett who’s captain of the Waterford Club will receive the Clubman of the Year Award on March 18th.

SOCCER

Gianluigi Buffon is adamant that his 115th Champions League appearance tonight will not be his last.

The 40-year old goalkeeper will captain Juventus against Tottenham at Wembley in the second leg of their last-16 tie.

The sides are delicately poised at 2-2 following the first leg in Turin.

Buffon is in the final year of his Juve contract, with retirement still a live possibility.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola has the comfort of resting some frontline players for Manchester City’s second leg with Basel tonight.

The Premier League leaders are 4-nil up on the Swiss champions ahead of tonight’s game at the Etihad.

Both matches kick off at 7.45.

Declan Rice may find himself making more starts for West Ham.

Defender Winston Reid has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a knee ligament injury in last weekend’s defeat to Swansea.

Rice is expected to be named in Martin O’Neill’s Republic of Ireland squad for the first time tomorrow ahead of the friendly away to Turkey.

His club, West Ham have been fined 30-thousand pounds for multiple breaches of anti-doping rules.

The Premier League club accepted an F-A charge for failing to provide their “whereabouts” information three-times inside 12-months.

West Ham have put the breaches down to administrative oversights.

Wolves can extend re-open a six-point lead at the top of the Championship tonight.

They’re away to Leeds, with kick-off at Elland Road at 7.45.

Kerry School boys and girls soccer continues with a busy schedule this week,

Pádraig Harnett has the details…

BADMINTON

Tonight in the Suit Select Men’s league Divisions 1 & 2 Castleisland take on Moyvane at 9pm.

In the Sea lodge Waterville Div 5 League.

Ladies. Listowel v Moyvane at 8.15pm.

Men. Moyvane v Ballyheigue at 9pm.

Killarney v Annascaul at 8.30pm

CPC.IE Mixed League Div 2. Listowel v Killarney at 9pm.

TENNIS

Serena Williams has confirmed her competitive return to the sport.

The 23-time Grand Slam-winner hasn’t played tournament tennis since the birth of her son in September.

Williams will face Kazakhstan’s Zarina Diyas in the first round at Indian Wells.

ATHLETICS

German police are rejecting a claim by Mo Farah that he was racially harassed at Munich Airport – saying the officer did nothing wrong.

The four-time Olympic gold-medallist filmed some of the alleged incident and posted it on social media.

A statement says there’s no evidence of racism “at all” – and Farah didn’t calm down when the security procedure was explained to him.

It also says he started filming in an area where it’s not allowed.

RACING

With Cheltenham just around the corner, Vroum Vroum Mag’s retirement has been confirmed.

Trainer Willie Mullins guided her to ten wins in her first ten races, including victory in the 2016 Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham.

Vroum Vroum Mag’s last outing saw her finish well down the field at Punchestown in April of last year.