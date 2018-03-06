RUGBY

The Ireland squad shows a clean bill of health ahead of Saturday’s crucial Six Nations encounter with Scotland.

Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson both took a full part in training having missed the win over Wales.

While the three-quarters partnership of Jonathan Sexton and Conor Murray showed no ill-effects from their respective knocks taken 10-days ago.

Furlong says he’s raring to go http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/furlong-1.mp3

England captain Dylan Hartley is a major doubt for their meeting with France in Paris.

The hooker is dealing with a leg muscle problem.

Forwards coach Steve Borthwick has confirmed wing Jack Nowell will miss out because of an ankle injury – while flanker Sam Underhill is unavailable because of an issue with his toe.

Wales have called up Ospreys prop Rhodri Jones for this weekend’s match against Italy in Cardiff.

He replaces Scarlets forward Wyn Jones, who withdrew from the squad last week because of injury.



GAELIC GAMES

Four-time Camogie All Ireland-winner Mags Darcy has accepted a role with the Wexford hurlers.

The two-time All Star is working as goalkeeping coach in Davy Fitzgerald’s backroom team.

Darcy confirmed today she’s been working with the side for the past five-weeks.



BOXING

Jason Quigley’s confirmed his return to the sport.

The Donegal middleweight will face Puerto Rican Daniel Rosario at Boston’s Marina Bay Sportsplex on March 31st.

The fight is on the undercard to Mark Deluca’s super welterweight contest with Michael Moore.

Quigley hasn’t fought since injuring his right hand in defeating Glen Tapia in California in March of last year.

The bout with Rosario will be his first under new trainer Dominic Ingle.

SOCCER

Fiorentina and Cagliari have retired the number 13 shirt in memory of Davide Astori – who died at the weekend.

The Italy defender wore that number at both clubs.

The 31-year-old passed away following a “sudden illness”, and an autopsy will take place today before his funeral on Thursday.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s confirmed he’ll continue to wear a yellow ribbon in support of imprisoned Catalan politicians in tomorrow’s Champions League game with Basel.

He’s accepted a Football Association charge for wearing a political message – but UEFA rules allow him to display it.

CRICKET

Ireland are a step closer to the Super Sixes at the World Cup qualifier tournament in Zimbabwe.

They’ve won their second Group A match with a 4-wicket victory over Papua New Guinea.

Set a target of 236, Ireland reached their target with just five-balls to spare.

William Porterfield top scored with 111.

Next up for Graham Ford’s side is a meeting with group favourites the West Indies on Saturday.

ATHLETICS

The world governing body says it’s not yet ready to end Russia’s ban from the sport for state-sponsored doping.

The IAAF says if conditions aren’t met – the country’s athletes may not even be able to compete as neutrals.

It’s also threatened to expel Russia’s athletics federation from being members if progress isn’t made.

Last week, the I-O-C lifted its Olympic ban on Russia, despite two Russian athletes failing doping tests at the Winter Olympics.