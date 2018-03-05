GAELIC GAMES

The G-A-A have revealed their revised schedule for the League games that fell victim to the weather this past weekend.

Saturday night will see the Division 1 meeting of Tyrone and Donegal at Healy Park where there’ll be a 7pm throw-in.

At the same time in Division Two, Cavan welcome Down to Kingspan Breffni.

Dublin’s Division One clash with Kerry will be played at Croke Park on Sunday with a 4pm start.

At 2, Mayo go to Newbridge to face Kildare.

While at 12.30, Galway take on Monaghan in Salthill.

That game is part of a double-bill at Pearse Stadium where Galway’s hurlers face their co-leaders in Division 1B, Limerick.

Elsewhere in Division 1B on Sunday, Laois face Dublin, and Offaly take on Antrim.

Division 1-A leaders Wexford go to Kilkenny on Sunday,

Clare make the trip to Walsh Park for a meeting with Waterford,

While Tipperary face Cork at Semple Stadium.

All of the Division One hurling games will throw in at 2.30.

CYCLING

Bradley Wiggins and Team Sky “strongly refute” claims from British MPs they’ve used drugs to boost performance – and not just for health reasons.

A select committee report alleges they crossed an “ethical line” by using loopholes in anti-doping rules.

Team Sky boss David Brailsford gave evidence in December 2016 to try and clear up a mystery package sent to Sir Bradley at a race in 2011.

He claimed it was a legal asthma decongestant.

SOCCER

Italian prosecutors say that Fiorentina captain Davide Astori may have been the victim of manslaughter.

The 31-year old Italian international was found dead at the team’s hotel in Udine yesterday morning.

An autopsy has been scheduled for tomorrow, with no cause of death ascertained.