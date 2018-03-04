SOCCER

Manchester City have opened up an 18 point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

That’s after they enjoyed a thoroughly deserved win over Chelsea by a goal to nil at the Etihad, thanks to a Bernardo Silva strike.

City now need just four more wins to clinch the title, and could even win it sooner if rivals Manchester United drop points in the meantime.

Chelsea though are now in real danger of missing out on Champions League football, sitting five points behind Spurs in 5th.

—

Brighton have given their hopes of avoiding relegation in their first Premier League season a huge boost.

They’re up to 10th – seven points clear of the bottom three – after a 2-1 win over Arsenal.

—

There are two Scottish Cup quarter-finals today.

Rangers lead Falkirk 3-1 15 minutes into the second half, while earlier Motherwell beat Hearts 2-1.

—

All of today’s Serie A games in Italy have been postponed following the death of Fiorentina captain Davide (pron: DAH-VEE-DAH) Astori.

The Italy international was found dead in a hotel room overnight before they were due to play Udinese (pron: YOU-DIN-AYE-ZEE) this afternoon.

Astori made 14 apperances for his country and played under Chelsea boss Antonio Conte when he was Italy manager.

=====

ATHLETICS

Tributes are also being paid to Roger Bannister – the first man to run a mile in under 4 minutes – who has died at the age of 88.

Bannister achieved the feat in 1954 near his hometown, running a time of 3 minutes 59 point 4 seconds in front of 3,000 spectators.

He passed away at his home in Oxford this morning.

=====

CRICKET

Ireland have claimed a 93 run victory over the Netherlands in their ICC Cricket World Cup qualifier in Zimbabwe.

William Porterfield’s side hit 268 for 7 this morning, with the Dutch run target revised to 243 over 41 overs after rain delayed the restart.

In the end the Netherlands were bowled out for 149 after 32 overs.

=====

GOLF

Shubhankar Sharma goes in search of the biggest win of his career later.

The 21 year old Indian holds a two shot lead on 13 under par at the WGC Mexico Championship ahead of the final day.

Among his closest challengers are Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia.

Paul Dunne is way back on 7 over.

—

On the European Tour, George Coetzee has claimed the Tshwane (pron: TESH-WAN-EE) Open in his native South Africa.

After play was delayed for a few hours due to thunder and lightning, Coetzee raced through his final few holes to finish up on 18 under par, two clear of the field.

=====

SNOOKER

It’s all to play for ahead of the evening session in the final of the Welsh Open.

John Higgins and Barry Hawkins are locked at 4 frames all, with the first to 9 in the evening session crowned the winner.