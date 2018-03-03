SOCCER

Tottenham are up to 3rd in the Premier League table for a few hours at least.

A Son Heung-Min double either side of the break has handed them a 2-nil win over Huddersfield at Wembley to continue their impressive run of form.

The Alan Pardew era at West Brom is closer to coming to an end – his side lost 1-nil away to Watford after a Troy Deeney strike.

They’re now 7 points adrift at the foot of the table after Southampton and Stoke played out a goalless draw.

And a 97th minute equaliser for Leicester has snatched them a 1-all draw at home to Bournemouth.

The only other game ongoing is between Swansea and West Ham, with the Swans leading 4-1 heading into injury time.

That one saw 11 minutes of injury time in the first half after a nasty injury to Winston Reid.

Next up is the meeting of Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield, with the Reds aiming to move up to 2nd in the table.

That one has just kicked off.

In the early game Burnley came from behind to beat Everton 2-1 – and get their first top flight victory in 12 games.

—

In the Sky Bet Championship Sean Maguire has made a dream return from a long-term hamstring injury.

He came off the bench to score twice for Preston in a 3-1 victory over Bolton Wanderers

—

Celtic are into the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

They beat Championship side Morton 3-nil at Parkhead.

—

FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he wants Video Assistant Referees at the World Cup in Russia – after football’s rule-makers approved the system permanently.

The world governing body will make a decision about the tournament later this month.

The International Football Association Board signed off V-A-R after a two-year trial.

=====

RUGBY

The only PRO14 game of the day gets going in the next few minutes.

Connacht are in South Africa for a clash with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein (pron: BLOOM-FON-TAIN) with kick-off at 5.35.

The inclusion of Ultan Dillane and Pita Ahki are the only two changes from the side that beat Benetton last week.

=====



ATHLETICS

Ben Reynolds is the only Irish athlete in action at the World Indoors in Birmingham today.

He’s in the men’s 60-metres heats from half-six this evening.

Last night Ciara Mageean was seventh in her 1500-metres heat while Phil Healy missed out on a place in the women’s 400-metres final.

=====

GOLF

Shubhankar Sharma is the man to catch at the half-way stage of the WGC Mexico Championship.

The Indian holds a two shot lead on 11 under par with Masters champion Sergio Garcia among three players in a tie for 2nd.

Paul Dunne is way back on 6 over par, with his slim chance of playing in this year’s Masters are now all but over.

—

On the European Tour, George Coetzee of South Africa leads the Tshwane (pron: TESH-WAN-EE) Open by two shots on 14 under par.

There’s no Irish interest after Gavin Moynihan failed to make the cut.

=====

SNOOKER

Barry Hawkins is on the verge of reaching the final of the Welsh Open.

He leads Thailand’s Noppon Saengkham by five frames to four and needs one more frame to reach the decider.

The other semi-final later sees John Higgins face Gary Wilson.