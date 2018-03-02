SOCCER

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he expects Zlatan Ibrahimovic to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The striker – who’s recovering from a serious knee injury – departed last summer, before re-signing in August.

His contract runs out at the end of the campaign.

Mourinho hopes he’s wrong http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/mourinho-3.mp3

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says Jan Vertonghen’s in contention to play in tomorrow’s Premier League clash with Huddersfield.

The defender’s returned to first team training after suffering an ankle injury.

But Pochettino thinks fellow centre-back Toby Alderweireld’s comeback from a hamstring problem won’t be until after next week’s Champions League commitments http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/tot-2.mp3



Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he’s still in favour of the Video Assistant Referee system – even though most games it’s been trialled in had problems.

Wednesday night’s FA Cup fifth round replay between Tottenham and Rochdale saw more controversy surrounding the technology.

But Klopp says his team’s experience of it was generally positive http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/klopp-8.mp3

Chelsea boss Antonio Conte says Manchester City are benefiting from the positive relationship between their board and manager Pep Guardiola.

Last season’s champions travel to the runaway Premier League leaders on Sunday.

Conte’s regularly hinted at his own problems with his club over their transfer policy.

The Italian says that doesn’t seem to be the case at City http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/conte-12.mp3

Scottish Championship club Morton are unhappy their cup quarter-final with Celtic’s still going ahead – saying their supporters are being asked to risk “life and limb” to get there.

Weather warnings are still in place around Glasgow – which has been hit by heavy snow.

All of tomorrow’s Scottish league fixtures across four divisions have been postponed.

RUGBY

Tomorrow’s postponed Guinness PRO14 game between Scarlets and Leinster has been re-fixed for next Friday, March 9th.

It’ll be played at Parc y Scarlets, with at 7:35pm.

Tickets for the original fixture remain valid.