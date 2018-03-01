SOCCER

All Kerry District League fixtures for tomorrow & Saturday have been postponed including Kerry’s Oscar Traynor Trophy 1/4 Final in Sligo.

Fixtures for Sunday 4th March will be reviewed on Saturday evening.

Brazil’s team doctor says Neymar will be out for around three months but will be back for the World Cup.

The Paris Saint Germain forward is set to have surgery on his broken metatarsal on Saturday.

He’s likely to miss the rest of the French League season.

SNOOKER

Northern Ireland’s Gerard Greene has been knocked out of the Welsh Open.

He let a 3-1 lead slip and lost by four frames to three against John Astley.

Mark Allen has been beaten 4-3 by Gary Wilson.

Mark Williams and Mike Dunne have also progressed through to the fourth round.

GOLF

Paul Dunne is the sole Irish competitor at the WGC Mexico Championship today.

The Greystones golfer plays in a group alongside Brendan Steele that tees off just after 7pm, Irish time.

Dunne is hoping to finish in the top-five this week to secure a place at the Masters.

Gavin Moynihan is 4 over after a 75 on day 1 at the Tshwane Open in South Africa.

Louis de Jager is the clubhouse leader at seven-under.