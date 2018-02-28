SOCCER

Friday’s SSE Airtricity League programme has been postponed en masse.

All five Premier Division matches have been re-fixed for Bank Holiday Monday, March 19th.

The first Division meetings of Athlone and Cabinteely, and Wexford and UCD have also been re-arranged for that date.

With details of the other three games at Cobh, Finn Harps and Shelbourne to be confirmed at a later date.

RUGBY

Ryan Wilson has been cleared to play against Ireland on Saturday week in the Six Nations.

The Scotland number 8’s citing for alleged foul play in last week’s win over England has not been upheld at a hearing in London.

OLYMPIC NEWS

The International Olympic Committee have lifted their ban on Russia.

The country was suspended from competing as a team at the Winter Olympics in South Korea following systematic doping violations.

168 athletes competed as neutrals there, with two failing doping tests.

CRICKET

Irish Cricket is to get a new permanent home.

The board of Cricket Ireland have endorsed the development of a new 9-million euro cricket stadium at the Sport Ireland campus.

They say building a new stadium in Abbotstown would prove less problematic than developing the existing ground at Malahide.

Ireland’s recently-acquired Test status has added to their number of home fixtures, making a new home a must.

GREYHOUNDS

The cards on Thursday, Friday and Saturday night at The Kingdom Greyhound have been postponed due to the weather conditions.

As yet, no decision has been made on the Saturday afternoon card.

HORSE RACING

The cold snap has hit racing in Ireland this week with tomorrow’s meeting at Clonmel abandoned due to an adverse weather forecast and hazardous driving conditions along with Dundalk’s Friday evening card for the same reasons.

Navan is due to race on Saturday afternoon but the Co Meath venue is currently unfit for racing due to a covering of snow and with the weather to deteriorate even further on Thursday night officials are understandably worried.

Leopardstown are in a similar boat with their two day February fixture due to get underway on Sunday with the traditional racecourse gallops after racing for several of our big Cheltenham hopefuls on the agenda.

Racecourse officials there reported 75mm of snow overnight and the Dublin track is also unraceable at present.

Cheltenham officials expect the track to be hit by up to 6 inches of snow in the next 48 hours, but expect things to warm up and settle down thereafter.

With less than a fortnight to the start of the four day Festival, the ground is described as Good to Soft and Good in Places after several dry days, despite temperatures as low as minus 9 degrees on the track.

Director of Racing and Clerk of the Course Simon Claisse has given Mike Vince the latest update………