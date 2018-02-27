RUGBY

Chris Farrell is unlikely to play for Ireland again in this season’s Six Nations.

The Munster centre suffered ligament damage after twisting his knee during Ireland’s open training session at the Aviva this morning.

Farrell put in a man of the match performance in his Six Nations debut against Wales last Saturday.

Having missed that win over Wales, Joe Schmidt says both Iain Henderson and Tadhg Furlong should train next week ahead of the visit of Scotland.

And the head coach was upbeat about Conor Murray and Jonathan Sexton, both of whom were withdrawn with knocks last weekend http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/withdrawn.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

The weather has already begun claiming events on the sporting calendar, even those off the pitch.

The L-G-F-A’s Annual Congress which was due to be held in Dundalk this weekend has been pushed back to the last weekend in April.

SOCCER

The route to the Champions League group stages will be even narrower for the SSE Airtricity League winners.

UEFA have changed the qualification rules to guarantee the top-four sides from Spain, England, Germany and Italy places in the group stage.

The top 2 in France and Russia are also guaranteed group spots.

That leaves the League of Ireland champions as one of 41 sides competing for just 4 group stage places via the Champions route.

UEFA have also scrapped the traditional 7.45 kick-off time for Champions League matches.

From next season, games will instead be staggered each evening, starting between 5.55 and 8 o’clock.

Former Manchester City and Arsenal midfielder Samir Nasri’s been banned for six months after breaking anti-doping rules.

While on loan at Sevilla – but still technically a City player – he went to Los Angeles and hired a local medical company to put him on a drip.

They posted about the infusion on social media, but the dose was above the allowed limit.

That led to an investigation and Nasri’s consequent ban.

The vice-commissioner of the Italian Football Federation says Chelsea boss Antonio Conte would be the “best” option to become the country’s new head coach.

Former international defender Alessandro Costacurta has told Gazzetta dello Sport he’ll “definitely” talk to him about the job “in a couple of months”.

Conte guided Italy to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 – and there’s continued speculation about his future at Chelsea.

SNOOKER

Ken Doherty is out of the Welsh Open.

He lost his first round tie by 4-frames to 1 to Matthew Stevens.

It continues a bad day for the Irish in Cardiff, with Josh Boileau (PR: Bol-Loo) and Leo Fernandez beaten by Luca Brecel (PR: Bres-sell) and Sam Craigie respectively.

This evening, Gerard Greene faces Shaun Murphy.