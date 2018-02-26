RUGBY

Alan Quinlan says Ireland’s defensive woes could cost them the Grand Slam.

Joe Schmidt’s side are the only team yet to loose a game in this year’s Six Nations, but they conceded three tries to both Wales and Italy.

Former Ireland international Quinlan says defence coach Andy Farrell is under pressure heading into the crunch games against Scotland and England http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/q-6.mp3

Tributes continue to flow in for Jamie Heaslip, who has announced his retirement from the sport.

The 34-year old won 95 Ireland caps and was part of three Six Nations-winning sides, including the Grand Slam-winning side of 2009.

Heaslip hasn’t played since sustaining a back injury before a meeting with England at the Aviva last March.

A one-club man, he played 229 times for Leinster winning three Heineken Cups in that time.

Leinster coach Leo Cullen http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/leocullen.mp3

GAELIC GAMES

The throw-in times for the All Ireland Club Championship finals have been confirmed.

The football final meeting of Corofin and Nemo Rangers will be first up at Croke Park on Patrick’s Day, with a 2pm throw-in time.

That’s followed by the hurling final meeting of defending champions Cuala and Limerick’s Na Piarsaigh at quarter-to-4.

SOCCER

Thierry Henry says he wants to manage Arsenal.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is under renewed pressure following yesterday’s League Cup defeat to Manchester City.

Henry, who scored 175 goals in an Arsenal shirt, currently works as assistant coach with Belgium.

The Frenchman would love to take charge of his old club http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/TH.mp3

Scotland manager Alex McLeish says he knows how difficult a decision it was for Celtic’s Scott Brown to retire from international duty – for the second time.

The 32-year-old’s calling it a day after a comeback during the last campaign.

McLeish has thanked Brown for his “dedication” to his country.

The midfielder says it was a “huge honour” to earn 55 caps and captain the national side.

UEFA’s charged Atalanta for racist behaviour by supporters – after Chelsea’s on-loan striker Michy Batshuayi (pron: mishi bah-shoo-aye) accused their fans of making monkey noises.

It happened when his Borussia Dortmund side played the Serie A side in the Europa League last week.

Batshuayi tweeted about the alleged abuse after the match.

The game finished 1-1 – with Dortmund going through 4-3 on aggregate.

TENNIS

The Davis Cup could be set for a radical overhaul.

The International Tennis Federation board have voted to change the format to an 18-country tournament played over one week in November in one location.

The transformation has been prompted by a 3-billion euro partnership with investment group Kosmos, a company whose President is Barcelona defender Gerard Pique.

HORSE RACING

One of the leading British trained hopes for next month’s Cheltenham Festival has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Fox Norton lost out in a photo finish in last year’s Queen Mother Champion Chase.