Evening Sports update

GAELIC GAMES

Galway have made it four wins from four in Division 1 of the Allianz Football League.

The Tribesmen enjoyed their first win in Kerry for 15 years with a 1-14 to 14 point victory at Austin Stack Park.

They now join Dublin at the top of the leaderboard on 8 points.

Elsewhere Donegal have their first win of the campaign after a 1-15 to 3-7 victory over Kildare in Ballyshannon.

In Division 2 Cavan have a two point lead at the top of the table after an 14 points to 11 victory away to Cork.

Clare defeated Down by 1-12 to 1-10, and Roscommon saw off Louth by 1-21 to 12 points.

In Division 3 there were wins for Westmeath, Longford and Armagh.

While in Division 4 there were wins for Laois, Leitrim and Antrim.

—

In hurling Kilkenny once again got the better of rivals Tipperary at Nowlan Park.

Brian Cody’s side won a cracking Division 1A contest by 2-22 to 2-21.

Meanwhile Wexford’s place in the top tier is secure for another year after a 20 points to 1-13 win over Clare, with Davy Fitzgerald’s side now top of the table.

And Waterford picked up their first win of the campaign with a 1-20 to 1-15 victory away to Cork.

In Division 1B Galway and Limerick have set up a promotion decider at Pearse Stadium next week.

The All-Ireland champions beat Dublin by 1-20 to 1-14 while Limerick had an easy 3-21 to 13 point win over Antrim.

In the early game Offaly beat Laois by 1-21 to 1-16.

SOCCER

There’s half an hour gone at Wembley where Manchester City are taking on Arsenal in the final of the Carabao Cup.

And it’s City who lead one-nil thanks to a Sergio Aguero strike following some poor defending from the Gunners.

Elsewhere Manchester United are back up to second in the Premier League table after coming from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford.

Willian put the visitors in front after a well worked counter-attack before a Romelu Lukaku equaliser.

Lukaku then turned provider as he crossed the ball for Jesse Lingard to head home.

The result means Chelsea now sit outside the top four after Tottenham picked up a late 1-nil win away to Crystal Palace.

Harry Kane headed home from a corner in the 89th minute for his 24th league goal this season.

Finally Celtic were victorious away this afternoon. They beat Aberdeen 2-0. Franny Kiernan reports. http://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/franny-7.mp3

RUGBY

Ireland have enjoyed a bonus point win over Wales in their Womens Six Nations clash at Donnybrook.

Adam Griggs’ side won 35-12 with the tries coming from Leah Lyons, Sene Naoupu (pron: SEN-AYE NAY-POO), Hannah Tyrrell and two from Claire Molloy.

GOLF

American Luke List leads the way heading into the final round of the Honda Classic.

He’s on 7 under par, one clear of Justin Thomas and Webb Simpson.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are both out on the course early for their final rounds, with McIlroy two shots ahead of Lowry on 5 over.