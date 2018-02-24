Evening sports update

RUGBY

Ireland Grand Slam dream is very much alive after a bonus-point 37-27 win against Wales.

===

An early Greig Laidlaw penalty has given Scotland a 3-nil lead against England at Murrayfield.

===

Connacht have won 22-19 at Benetton in the Guinness PRO-14.

Finlay Bealham, Jarrad Butler and Eoin Griffin scored the tries for Kieran Keane’s side with fly-half Jack Carty kicking seven-points.

This evening, Ulster are away to defending champions Scarlets at twenty-five-to-eight.

SOCCER

Liverpool are up to second place in the Premier League.

Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Emre Can and Mo Salah goals have helped them beat West Ham 4-1 at Anfield.

West Brom remain bottom of the table after a 2-1 loss to fellow strugglers Huddersfield.

Glenn Murray scored twice in Brighton’s 4-1 victory over Swansea.

Bournemouth came back from 2-nil down to rescue a 2-all draw against Newcastle.

It was 1-all between Burnley and Southampton.

===

The late match sees Watford host Everton.

===

Stoke’s poor away form in the Premier League continues.

They remain in the bottom three after missing the chance of only their second win of the season on their travels, having been held to a 1-1 draw at Leicester.

Manager Paul Lambert, while disappointed with the result – feels the performance was pleasing.

===

Hibernian had boss Neil Lennon sent to the stands as they were held to a 2-all draw at Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.

He was angered by the decision to award their opponents a second-half penalty – which ensured his side let a 2-nil lead slip.

===

There’s two games this evening in the Airtricity League.

Limerick take on Bohemians in the Premier at half-six with Longford hosting Cobh Ramblers in the First at half-seven.

GAELIC GAMES

Derry’s Slaughtneil have made a bright start against Nemo Ramgers of Cork in their All-Ireland Club Senior Football semi-final.

Last year’s beaten finalists are 4-points to one up at O’Moore Park.

Corofin await the winners on St Patrick’s Day.

===

The University of Limerick have won their sixth Fitzgibbon Cup title and first since 2015.

Pat Ryan and Jason Forde grabbed the goals in their 2-21 to 2-15 win over D-C-U at Mallow.

===

Dublin manager Jim Gavin has wished Bernard Brogan a “speedy recovery” – after the 33-year-old forward underwent surgery on “anterior cruciate ligament damage” to his knee.

The former footballer of the year suffered the injury in training and is set to miss miss the rest of the season.

It could mean the end of Brogan’s inter-county career but Gavin is looking “forward to seeing him back to full health in the near future.”

===

The G-A-A have voted to ban the sponsorship of teams or stadiums by gambling companies.

93 per cent of delegates have backed the motion at the association’s Congress.

G-P-A spokesman Alan Kerins says over 30 inter-county players requested their counselling services for gambling related issues last year.

===

Mayo have brought footballer of the year Andy Moran into their starting 15 for this evening’s Castlebar clash against Dublin in Division One of the Allianz National Football League.

He replaces the suspended Cillian O’Connor in the full-forward line in the repeat of last year’s All-Ireland Final.

===

There’s an Ulster derby at Castleblayney where Monaghan host Tyrone.

Tipperary host Meath in Division Two, it’s Fermanagh against Derry in Division Three while Waterford take on Carlow in Division Four.

CAMOGIE

Reigning All-Ireland champions Cork have ended their group stage campaign in Division One of the Littlewoods National League with a 100 per cent record.

The Rebellettes have beaten Offaly by 2-11 to 2-9 at the Faithful Fields.

GOLF

Rory McIlroy is falling out of contention on day three of golf’s Honda Classic.

Four bogeys and double bogey have seen the former world number one fall back to 8-over after 10 holes.

Shane Lowry’s 10-over playing the last hole of this third round.

Luke List and Jamie Lovemark share the lead at three-under.

===

There’s a British pair sharing a two-shot lead after the penultimate round of the Qatar Masters on the European Tour.

England’s Oliver Fisher and Eddie Pepperell are each on 16-under-par in Doha.

2013 champion Chris Wood is five strokes further back.

RACING

Cue Card’s final appearance at the Cheltenham Festival will be in the Ryanair Chase next month.

Trainer Colin Tizzard has confirmed his intentions for the 12-year-old – who has run at the Festival for the last seven seasons.

===

Hayley Turner has confirmed her intention to make a return to full-time race-riding later this year.

Britain’s most successful female flat jockey officially retired from the saddle at the end of the 2015 turf season to pursue a media career.

Turner confirmed this morning that she’ll now put her T-V career on hold in order to return to racing.