RUGBY

Ireland captain Rory Best says they’re determined to spoil Warren Gatland’s 100th test match in charge of Wales when the sides meet in the Six Nations tomorrow.

Best took the team for his captain’s run this morning, where out-half Johnny Sexton had treatment on his back before re-joining the group and practising his kicking at the end of the session.

The Irish skipper played under Gatland on two Lions tours and he says the Welsh coach has shown his versatility

SOCCER

Arsenal will play A-C Milan in the last 16 of the Europa League.

The Gunners have been drawn to play the Italian giants after struggling to overcome Swedish minnows Ostersunds at the Emirates Stadium last night.

The first leg will be at the San Siro on the 8th March, with the return leg in London a week later.

Leipzig have been paired with Zenit St Petersburg, who beat Celtic in Russia last night.

Borussia Dortmund will meet Red Bull Salzburg and Marseille, Athletic Bilbao.

Borussia Dortmund striker Michy Batshuayi claims he heard racist chants from Atalanta fans during their Europa League tie in Italy last night.

The Belgian, who’s on loan from Chelsea, tweeted there were “monkey noises in the stands”.

The last-32 second leg finished 1-all, but Dortmund went through 4-3 on aggregate.

Last month, Atalanta received a suspended one-game stand closure after Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly was the subject of racist chants during a Serie A fixture.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola’s been charged with wearing a political message.

He’s broken Football Association rules by pinning a yellow ribbon to his clothes in support of Catalan independence.

When asked about it last year, he said it was to show solidarity – after two members of its government were imprisoned, following a disputed referendum.

West Ham have agreed to sell defender Jose Fonte to Chinese club Dalian Yifeng.

They’re reportedly getting about 5-million pounds for him – 13 months after he joined from Southampton for 8-million.

The Portugal international hasn’t made an appearance under David Moyes – who was appointed in November.

Crystal Palace are close to signing former Liverpool goalkeeper Diego Cavalieri (pron: caval-ee-air-ee).

He was released by Brazilian club Fluminense (pron: flu-min-ay-zee) at the end of last year.

Palace keepers Wayne Hennessey and Julian Speroni are both struggling with injuries at the moment.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino won’t be drawn on Toby Alderweireld’s future at the Premier League club.

A newspaper report this morning suggested they’re willing to sell – after reaching a deadlock in contract negotiations.

GAELIC GAMES

Delegates from around the world are arriving for the G-A-A’s Annual Congress, which gets underway at Croke Park this evening.

It will be Director General Paraic Duffy’s final Congress before retirement.

The prohibition of sponsorship from betting companies and the definition of a melee are among the motions for debate.

WINTER OLYMPICS

A second Russian athlete’s failed a doping test at the Winter Olympics.

Organisers have confirmed bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva tested positive for a banned heart drug.

Russian officials say they didn’t prescribe it – and she “understands” the impact of what she’s done.

The country’s athletes are already competing under an Olympic flag after a state-sponsored doping scandal.

Curler Alexander Krushelnitsky was stripped of his bronze medal yesterday over another failed test.

RACING

Ruby Walsh won’t be making his long-awaited return to action this weekend.

Ireland’s champion jockey has been sidelined since suffering a broken leg in a fall from Let’s Dance at Punchestown on November 18 – but has maintains he’ll be back in time for the Cheltenham Festival.