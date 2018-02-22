SOCCER

Former Republic of Ireland midfielder John Sheridan has been appointed the new manager of Fleetwood Town.

The League One side have lost their last eight-games in a run that cost manager Uwe Rosler his job.

Sligo Rovers have signed goalkeeper Mitchell Beeney on loan from Chelsea.

Manager Ger Lyttle says they’ve signed the 22-year-old to offer competition to Michiel Schlingermann.

Beeney is the son of former Leeds keeper Mark Beeney who came close to declaring for Ireland before USA 94.

Elsewhere, Derry City have signed left-back Jack Doyle on loan from Blackburn until June.

GOLF

The Irish have struggled on Day 1 of the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters.

Darren Clarke is on 4 over after a 76 while Gavin Moynihan is a shot further back on 5 over.

Eddie Pepperell, Gregory Havret and Aaron Rai lead on 7 under par.