RUGBY

Ireland women’s coach Adam Griggs has made four changes to his side to face Wales on Sunday.

Kerry’s Ciara O’Connor and Leah Lyons are promoted from the bench to take their places in the front row.

Orla Fitzsimons comes into the second row, with Paula Fitzpatrick moving to number-8.

While Claire Molloy comes into the back row for Anna Caplice.

Both Molloy and Niamh Briggs will earn their 60th international caps.

Kerry’s Ciara Griffin captains the side.

GAELIC GAMES

It promises to be a somewhat unfamiliar Mayo starting fifteen that faces Dublin in Division One of the Allianz Football League on Saturday night.

Defenders Brendan Harrison and Paddy Durcan are both doubftul for the game in Castlebar.

Mayo manager Stephen Rochford was without eight of the side that lost last year’s All Ireland final for their recent defeat to Galway.

GOLF

American Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk says Tiger Woods will be a great assistant in Paris later this year.

The former world number one’s been named as a vice-skipper.

He’s also hoping to take on Europe as a player – despite just returning from injury.

HORSE RACING

Last year’s Easter Monday Fairyhouse hero Our Duke heads the weights and the 97 entries for the 2018 BoyleSports Irish Grand National taking place at the Co Meath venue on April 2.

If he is to complete back-to-back BoyleSports Irish Grand Nationals – a feat not achieved since Brown Lad, for Jim Dreaper and Tommy Carberry, won in 1975 and 1976 – he will have to carry the welter-burden of 11-10 to success.

Jockey Robbie Power won the Boylesports Irish Grand National last year on Our Duke.

He told Dave Keena that Our Duke would have a great chance of winning the Irish Grand National again should he line up and he was delighted that he returned to winning ways last weekend at Gowran Park………..