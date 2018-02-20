The Russian Olympic Committee has begun a criminal investigation to figure out how curler Alexander Krushelnitsky tested positive for banned substance meldonium.

He won mixed doubles bronze playing under a neutral flag at the Winter Olympics in South Korea – and his B sample has also come back positive.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia team says there’s no evidence of “systematic usage” of the drug.

It’s the same substance tennis player Maria Sharapova was banned for taking.

RUGBY

Dan Biggar will make his first appearance of this season’s Six Nations when Wales face Ireland at the Aviva on Saturday.

The introduction of the Lions out-half is one of three changes made by Warren Gatland from the side that lost to England last time out.

Leigh Halfpenny returns at full-back having recovered from a foot infection.

While Saracens’ Liam Williams is named on the wing.

The Wales pack remains unchanged, and that means there’s no room for fit-again back row Talupe Faletau (PR: Tah-loo-pay Fah-let-ow).

===

The Ireland coaching staff remain hopeful that Tadhg Furlong and Iain Henderson will be fit to face the Welsh.

Andy Farrell today said both players were “hitting their markers” in their respective rehab efforts.

SOCCER

Manchester City are considering legal action over events which followed last night’s FA Cup defeat to League One side Wigan.

Sergio Aguero was seen to be involved in an on-pitch altercation with a fan following City’s 1-nil defeat.

The striker claims he was verbally abused an spat at by a Wigan supporter.

Earlier, Wigan said they’d conduct a “full investigation” of the pitch invasion that followed the game.

The League One side’s chief executive Jonathan Jackson says they were “disappointed” with the minority of fans who acted in an “inappropriate manner”.

He says “player and staff safety is of paramount importance”.

West Ham have been charged with an anti-doping violation.

It’s alleged their “whereabouts” information was wrong three times within 12 months.

Clubs have to provide up-to-date details of training sessions and player locations so they’re available for testing at all times.

Manchester City were fined 35-thousand pounds for a similar offence last year.

Shamrock Rovers have signed full-back Sean Kavanagh.

He goes straight into the Hoops’ squad for Friday’s meeting with Dundalk.

A product of the Fulham youth system, Kavanagh has previously had loan spells with Hartlepool and Mansfield.

SNOOKER

Mark Allen is out of the World Grand Prix.

Despite taking a 3-frames to nil lead, he was beaten 4-3 by China’s Xiao Guodong in the first round in Preston.

RACING

Henry de Bromhead could chart a path towards Cheltenham with Chris’s Dream, who won the Grade 3 Surehaul Mercedes Benz Grade 3 Novice Hurdle at Clonmel today, the trainer revealed in the winner’s enclosure afterwards.

Chris’s Dream was purchased for £175,000 after winning at Limerick and was scoring on his first start for de Bromhead at odds of 4-1, finishing a whopping 64 lengths in front of the second, Carrigeen Acebo.

The winner may go to Cheltenham for the Albert Bartlett Novice Hurdle now.