GAELIC GAMES

Clare are the first side to book a place in the quarter-finals of the Allianz Hurling League.

The Banner picked up their third straight win in Division 1A earlier, seeing off Cork by 23 points to 19 at Cusack Park.

Clare lead by 16 points to 5 at the break and were able to hang on despite a much improved Rebel performance in the second half.

Elsewhere Kilkenny have their first win of the campaign with a deserved 1-20 to 1-12 win away to Waterford.

Former Hurler of the Year TJ Reid once again proved his importance to the Cats as he contributed 1-11.

Meanwhile Galway are one step closer to a promotion showdown with Limerick in Division 1B.

The All-Ireland champions were 2-19 to 14 point winners over Offaly in Salthill earlier.

Turning to the football league-In Division 2 Cavan sit at the top of the table after a 2-14 to 1-12 win over Meath.

While in Division 3 Fermanagh saw off Sligo by 13 points to 8, and Derry overcame Offaly by 1-15 to 13 points.

SOCCER

A 92nd minute equaliser from Steve Davies has secured Rochdale a dramatic draw at home to Tottenham in the 5th round of the FA Cup.

Spurs looked like they had sealed a last eight spot after a Harry Kane penalty in the 88th minute put them ahead.

Earlier new signing Lucas Moura had cancelled out a shock Rochdale opener just before the break.

The result means Rochdale can look forward to a lucrative replay at Wembley, which Spurs must contend with just a week before their Champions League clash with Juventus.

Either Sheffield Wednesday or Swansea City await in the quarter-finals.

Celtic have gone nine points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

They could have gone further ahead, but were held to a goalless draw by St Johnstone.

Rangers are back up to second after an entertaining 5-3 win at Hamilton.